Celebrating the Heart of Eastern

President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon Will Honor Faculty and Staff Dedication

As autumn settles over campus, Eastern Washington University is preparing to celebrate the people who make the university thrive. The annual President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon will bring together faculty and staff from across the university community to honor their dedication, milestones, and service to Eastern’s mission.

The luncheon, hosted by the Office of the President, recognizes employees who have reached significant service milestones and those who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to students and colleagues. This year’s program will include the presentation of service pins, from 5-year to 40, and the announcement of recipients of the Distinguished Service Awards and the President’s Exemplary Service Award — two of the university’s highest staff honors.

President McMahan says the event is one of the most meaningful traditions of the academic year. “Eastern’s strength has always come from its people,” McMahan said. “This luncheon is an opportunity to pause and celebrate the faculty and staff whose dedication, innovation, and care make our university a place where students can truly thrive. Every person recognized represents the best of who we are as a community.”

The luncheon, which will feature a hearty fall-inspired meal and uplifting program, offers more than just recognition — it’s also a chance to reconnect. Each year, colleagues from every corner of campus gather to share in gratitude and to celebrate one another’s contributions.

Cesar Portillo, vice president for People and Culture and this year’s emcee, says the event embodies the goal of investing in faculty and staff and fostering a sense of belonging across the university. “This celebration reminds us that Eastern is at its best when we lift each other up,” Portillo said. “Our faculty and staff bring extraordinary heart and purpose to their work, and this luncheon is a chance to thank them for the passion and pride they bring to our students, to one another, and to our mission every day.”

In the spirit of community and giving, this year’s event will also feature a food drive benefiting the EWU Food Pantry. Donation boxes will be at the door, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help support those in need.

The President’s Fall Recognition Luncheon will take place on November 20 from noon – 2 pm in the PUB Nysether Community Room. The recognition program will begin at 12:30. All faculty and staff are invited to attend.