EWU Cyber Defenders Headed to National Cyber Games Invitational

Eastern Washington University’s top student cybersecurity team is once again in the national spotlight. For the fourth consecutive year, EWU students will compete in the NCAE Cyber Games Invitational, taking place Saturday, April 12, in Tampa, Florida.

“These students are not only demonstrating their skills on a national stage – preparing for careers in one of the world’s most in-demand fields,” says Stu Steiner, director of EWU Center for Network Computing and Cybersecurity.

This elite competition is open only to 2025 regional champions from universities designated as Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE-C) by the National Security Agency (NSA). The CAE-C designation recognizes institutions that meet the NSA’s rigorous standards to prepare professionals capable of securing our nation’s digital infrastructure.

EWU is proud to be the only public university in eastern Washington with this designation.

This year’s invitational features intense competition from high-caliber institutions, including Boston University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and the University of Central Florida. In the NCAE Cyber Games, teams defend digital infrastructure from simulated attacks in a red versus blue team format, while also competing in Capture the Flag challenges to score points.

The event demands deep technical knowledge, real-time decision-making, and tight-knit teamwork – exactly the kind of applied learning EWU champions as the region’s polytechnic university.