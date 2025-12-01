Make a Difference for GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is officially here!

The global day of giving provides us with an opportunity to come together to create lasting change – and transformational change is what Eastern Washington University is all about.

Last spring, Eastern was the only university in the region to earn a Carnegie Foundation “Higher Access, Higher Earnings” designation as an “Opportunity College and University.” The designation recognizes that Eastern offers broad access to students and that our graduates go on to earn higher wages when compared to their peers in the regional job market.

As we celebrate GivingTuesday, there’s still time to make a gift to provide crucial support to students as they work toward a better life. (An EWU GivingTuesday appeal has arrived in your inbox. Please take a few minutes to look it over.)

Your generous gift ensures students of all backgrounds can realize the dream of a college degree – and a career that contributes to a bright future. Thank you!

That spirit of Eagle generosity has a ripple effect. For instance, Eastern’s 2023 Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) cohort recently pooled their resources to support the next generation of DPTs.

While experiencing one hardship after another, including the loss of loved ones, as they worked their way through graduate school during the COVID-19 outbreak, the cohort of physical therapists supported and helped each other reach the finish line.

As alumni, they embarked on their careers before circling back to create the EWU DPT Class of 2023 Living Legacy. The fund helps DPT students dealing with illness, loss or other hardships that create a financial burden that can disrupt – and even derail – their education. (Read more about this amazing group on Eastern’s GivingTuesday webpage.)

For Xiola Sabastian, receiving a scholarship from the EWU Retirees Association makes all the difference as she juggles coursework with work hours to support herself while finishing up her bachelor’s degree in health psychology and preparing to pursue a master’s degree to become a mental health counselor.

Sabastain says she is extremely grateful to receive the scholarship award – support that will ultimately help her make a difference as a counselor working with teenagers and adults struggling with addiction, substance use disorders, and identity issues.

“I’d like to be someone who can be a support system, or part of someone’s support system, in the future,” Sabastian says.

You can make a one-time or recurrent gift, or even set up a payroll deduction by filling out the online form on the GivingTuesday webpage. Thank you for everything you do to make a difference for EWU students and the university!