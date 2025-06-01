Vice President Finalist Open Forums are This Week
In winter 2025, Dr. Robert Sauders and nine representatives from across campus were asked to lead a search in pursuit of Eastern Washington University’s first Vice President for Business and Strategy. The committee of ten worked with WittKieffer in a national search to identify three finalists for the position.
The three Vice President for Business and Strategy finalists will be on the EWU campus in Cheney June 2, 3 and 4. Open forums will be held each day from 1 – 2 p.m.
Visit the Vice President for Business and Strategy Search website for information about each candidate’s credentials, including biographies and CVs, a schedule of the upcoming forums, along with Zoom links to attend remotely and a link to provide feedback. Any updates will be posted on the website.
Here is the forum schedule for the week:
Tuesday, June 3 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Open Forum with Alissa Mahar
Tawanka Hall Room 215B/C
Wednesday, June 4 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Open Forum with Rachelle Mainard
Tawanka Hall Room 215B/C
Thursday, June 5 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Open Forum with Max Baca
Tawanka Hall Room 215B/C
Vice President for Business and Strategy Search Committee Members:
- Rob Sauders (Chair), Executive Director, Catalyst Strategies & Professor, Department of Geosciences
- Scott Buck, Director, Facilities Services
- Erik Budsberg, Director, Campus Utilities and Sustainability
- Carlos Castillo-Garsow, Professor, Department of Mathematics & Faculty Organization President
- Lori Holznagel, Director, Bursar’s Office
- Alex Kelly, Senior Associate Athletic Director & Athletics CFO
- Melanie Potts, Director, Housing and Residential Life
- Katherine Vanmeer, Custodian, Custodial Services
- Christine Van Winkle, Director, Enterprise Application Services
- Paul Weed, Director, Academic Affairs Planning and Budget
