Vice President Finalist Open Forums are This Week

June 1, 2025
In winter 2025, Dr. Robert Sauders and nine representatives from across campus were asked to lead a search in pursuit of Eastern Washington University’s first Vice President for Business and Strategy. The committee of ten worked with WittKieffer in a national search to identify three finalists for the position.

The three Vice President for Business and Strategy finalists will be on the EWU campus in Cheney June 2, 3 and 4. Open forums will be held each day from 1 – 2 p.m.

Visit the Vice President for Business and Strategy Search website for information about each candidate’s credentials, including biographies and CVs, a schedule of the upcoming forums, along with Zoom links to attend remotely and a link to provide feedback. Any updates will be posted on the website.

 

Here is the forum schedule for the week:

Tuesday, June 3 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Open Forum with Alissa Mahar

Tawanka Hall Room 215B/C

Join via Zoom

 

Wednesday, June 4 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Open Forum with Rachelle Mainard

Tawanka Hall Room 215B/C

Join via Zoom

 

Thursday, June 5 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Open Forum with Max Baca

Tawanka Hall Room 215B/C

Join via Zoom

 

Vice President for Business and Strategy Search Committee Members:

  • Rob Sauders (Chair), Executive Director, Catalyst Strategies & Professor, Department of Geosciences
  • Scott Buck, Director, Facilities Services
  • Erik Budsberg, Director, Campus Utilities and Sustainability
  • Carlos Castillo-Garsow, Professor, Department of Mathematics & Faculty Organization President
  • Lori Holznagel, Director, Bursar’s Office
  • Alex Kelly, Senior Associate Athletic Director & Athletics CFO
  • Melanie Potts, Director, Housing and Residential Life
  • Katherine Vanmeer, Custodian, Custodial Services
  • Christine Van Winkle, Director, Enterprise Application Services
  • Paul Weed, Director, Academic Affairs Planning and Budget

