Candidates and Open Forums for CHSPH Dean Announced
Faculty and staff are encouraged to attend sessions and provide feedback on the candidates.
Four candidates for dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health will visit EWU in January. The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates at open forums that will be held in the Catalyst building, Room 304. All open forums will also have a Zoom option, which will be announced closer to the forums.
Members of the university community are invited to provide their input to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. Surveys will be available at the open forums. They are also accessible via this Feedback Form and can be returned via email to CHSPH_Dean_Search@ewu.edu or sent in hard copy form to Linda Moody, SNR 121.
The candidate forum schedules are listed below, along with links to each person’s biography. Zoom links will be provided shortly.
Dr. Mark Kittleson
- Open Forum: Tuesday Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)
- Dr. Kittleson Biography
Dr. Brian Street
- Open Forum: Thursday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)
- Dr. Street Biography
Dr. Hal Strough
- Open Forum: Monday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)
- Dr. Strough Biography
Dr. Julie Wolter
- Open Forum: Monday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)
- Dr. Wolter Biography
Additional Information:
Members of the search committee include:
- David Bowman, CSTEM (committee chair)
- Darlene Maria, Center for Academic Advising and Retention
- Elizabeth Wilson-Fowler, Communication Sciences & Disorders
- Chadron Hazelbaker, Wellness & Movement Sciences
- Lucretia Berg, Occupational Therapy
- Lorie Speer, Dental Hygiene
- Joel Stattgast, Physical Therapy
- Rosalee Allan, Public Health & Health Services Administration
- Andrea Castillo, Biology (external member)
- Cynthia Fitzgerald, Providence (community member)
