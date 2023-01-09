Candidates and Open Forums for CHSPH Dean Announced

Four candidates for dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health will visit EWU in January. The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates at open forums that will be held in the Catalyst building, Room 304. All open forums will also have a Zoom option, which will be announced closer to the forums.

Members of the university community are invited to provide their input to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. Surveys will be available at the open forums. They are also accessible via this Feedback Form and can be returned via email to CHSPH_Dean_Search@ewu.edu or sent in hard copy form to Linda Moody, SNR 121.

The candidate forum schedules are listed below, along with links to each person’s biography. Zoom links will be provided shortly.

Dr. Mark Kittleson

Open Forum: Tuesday Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)

Tuesday Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA) Dr. Kittleson Biography

Dr. Brian Street

Open Forum: Thursday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)

Thursday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA) Dr. Street Biography

Dr. Hal Strough

Open Forum: Monday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)

Monday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA) Dr. Strough Biography

Dr. Julie Wolter

Open Forum: Monday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA)

Monday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-noon, Catalyst 304 and Zoom (TBA) Dr. Wolter Biography

Additional Information:

Members of the search committee include: