Candidates for Dean of the College of Professional Programs Announced

Four candidates have been selected as finalists for the position of dean of the College of Professional Programs.

The candidates, listed below, will visit EWU during the month of April. The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates at open forums. The first forum will be on Tuesday, April 11, and the others will be scheduled soon. The forums will all have a Zoom option.

Members of the university community are invited to provide their feedback to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. The survey can be completed on a computer or mobile device by accessing the online feedback form.

The candidates are listed below, along with links to available professional biographies. (Additional biographies will be added, along with forum dates and Zoom links, as that information becomes available.)

Karen Kopera-Frye, Ph.D

• Open Forum: Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m., Interdisciplinary Science Center (ISC) 009 and Zoom

• Karen Kopera-Frye biography

Drew Martin, Ph.D

• Open Forum: TBA

• Drew Martin biography

Brien Bolin, Ph.D

• Open Forum: TBA

• Brien Bolin biography

Vernon Loke, Ph.D

• Open Forum: TBA

• Vernon Loke biography (forthcoming)

Additional Information

Members of the search committee include:

• Brian Donahue, Academic Affairs (committee chair)

• Bipasha Biswas, Social Work

• Mike Ekins, AdvantEdge Advisors (community member)

• Brian Grinder, Business

• Li Huang, Accounting

• Luis Matos, Biology (external member)

• Katie Walker, Children’s Studies

• Alyson Rode, College of Professional Programs

• Danielle Sitzman, Psychology

• Qing Stellwagen, Libraries

• Ann Van Wig, Education