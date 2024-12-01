Dick Donley Leaves a Legacy at EWU

Richard (Dick) Donley, emeritus professor of history and former president of the EWU Retirees Association, recently passed away. He was 90 years old.

Donley had a long history at Eastern. He joined the faculty in Cheney when the university was still named Eastern Washington State College. He taught students for 30 years before retiring in 1997. He continued making an impact through his retirement years as a member of the EWU Retirees Association (EWURA), helping to raise scholarship funds.

As a professor, Donley’s courses covered topics ranging from the American Civil War and The Age of Jackson to urban America and baseball in history. He was instrumental in leading the B.A.E. in social studies and the History Education Program, serving as its coordinator and advisor for 15 years.

Donley served as chair of the Department of History from 1981 to 1984, and then a second time, from 1990 to 1994. As chair, he established the annual History Day student awards ceremony, an event that continues to this day. Donley also assisted in the creation of the EWU International Field Studies Program, the Eastern Washington Regional section of National History Day, and the EWU Finnish Teachers Institute.

Although Donley spent most of his life in the Cheney area, he was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then attended Humboldt State University in Arcata, California, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history. He continued graduate work at the University of Illinois, studying with Robert W. Johannsen, a renowned teacher and specialist in the American Civil War, before coming to work for Eastern Washington State College.

After his three decades of making a difference for students, Donley retired. But he continued to stay involved with the university as proud supporter of its mission and a lifetime member of the EWURA.

Donley was active in the EWURA Golden Links CoEd Golf League, and served on the EWURA’s board of directors, assuming various roles, including the presidency. He also served as the EWURA representative on the EWU Foundation Board.

In addition, his work with the association helped to raise funds for the EWURA Golden Eagle Scholarship, an endowed fund that has now helped more than 20 students cover the cost of their studies at Eastern.