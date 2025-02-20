Eagle 1 News: February

February 2025 Dear Eagle Family and Friends, Well, I thought the cold weather season was on its way out, but Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction was correct — winter is sticking around for awhile. And while I was getting ready to ditch the scarves and gloves, I must admit Eastern’s snow-covered campus is truly a beautiful sight. Our grounds crew has done a great job keeping our pathways and parking lots clear, helping our students stay safe as they attend classes and enjoy the many wintertime Eagle activities! To kick off winter quarter, we held our annual faculty and staff Welcome Back Party. This year’s event was a trip through the decades, and the PUB’s Nysether Community Room was transformed with rockin’ fashion, far-out dance moves and loads of laughter. Hundreds of our dedicated employees took the opportunity to build community, reminisce about bygone fashion trends, and really lift each other up to be the best we can for our students. I can’t wait until next year’s party — any suggestions for a good theme? With this quarter’s classes well underway, our students are engaged in learning, research, community projects and hands-on experiences that set them up for personal and professional success. As the region’s polytechnic, we endeavor to open doors to applied learning for all students, and I’m so proud of the many ways our students and faculty are contributing to the region. One exciting community project is taking place with undergraduate geoscience students. Over the past year, Professor Chad Pritchard has led a team of student researchers as they test public and private wells, along with other water sources, on the West Plains for the presence of PFAS chemicals. These tests are providing clear information for impacted residents, while also providing a wealth of opportunities for students to apply their knowledge in a real-world situation. And big news from EWU Theatre — their 2024 student production The Prom was just named the winner of several BroadwayWorld Seattle awards, including Best Choreography, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Lighting, and Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production! Our talented performers deserve these accolades, and I hope you can join us for their upcoming production Something Rotten premiering April 4! On February 15, it was Alumni & Family Day on Reese Court as our men’s and women’s basketball teams took on the Idaho Vandals. And in exciting fashion, both teams got the fans on their feet by securing wins in the final seconds. It was also a special night, as EWU Athletics honored the 2000 men’s basketball team, the first to secure a Big Sky Conference title. Always great to welcome back our talented Eagle for Life athletes! While recent federal directives have raised questions that we are actively working to understand, one thing remains clear — our commitment to access, opportunity, and success for all students will not waver. We will continue to navigate changes with our core values at the forefront, ensuring that every student has the support they need to thrive. As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University