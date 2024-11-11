Eagle 1 Newsletter: November 2024

November 2024 Dear Eagle Family and Friends, I know some may scoff, but my holiday lights are already shining at the University House and my nutcracker collection is on full display in my office (but the snow can wait though)! It’s the season of showing gratitude, and I have so much to be thankful for as we head into the final months of 2024. We just held our annual Fall Recognition Luncheon for faculty and staff, and when you have almost 400 proud Eagles enjoying great food and celebrating our achievements, you can’t help but get in a joyous mood! Most importantly, I want to start by expressing my gratitude to our veterans for their service in defense of our great nation. November 11, Veterans Day, is a special time for us all to reflect on their service and sacrifice, and to give thanks for the work they do to preserve the freedoms we hold most dear. Eastern is proud to offer the most comprehensive Veterans Resource Center in the Northwest, and we deeply value the experiences, perspectives and knowledge that our veterans bring to the university. It’s not just one day, but every day, that I am profoundly grateful to all veteran and active duty members who serve with honor and courage. This past month, I have been out in the community visiting with alumni, legislators and EWU supporters. Too often, as I share our incredible accomplishments and the impact Eastern has in the region, I hear “I never knew!” This has spurred me to be even louder and prouder of EWU and our commitment to providing affordable access to a degree and rewarding career opportunities for students. Just last month, our esteemed Cybersecurity program secured a $1.045 million grant from the federal Small Business Administration to help Eastern students perform cybersecurity audits for small businesses in Washington owned by underrepresented groups such as veterans, women, and BIPOC. We are one of just three schools in the nation to receive this grant, and we are honored to be recognized for our excellence and potential to positively impact our state’s small businesses. November is Native American Heritage Month, and we’ve had several activities on campus to recognize the celebration. It was an honor to have Eastern student and member of the Yakama Nation, Sebastian Whiz-Smartlowit, provide a land acknowledgement at the EWU vs. Montana State football game, along with the singing of the national anthem in Salish by 11-year old Kalispel descendant Oakley Bluff. And the Jingle Dress Dance during halftime, performed by Feather Auld, Miss Qlispé of the Kalispel Tribe, was amazing! If you were at the game, you may have noticed that our football team’s helmets had a new look. In a partnership with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest Resort & Casino, a decal was added with the Salish phrase “uł pql̓qeyn” (pronounced oo-th p-kill-cane), meaning “a group of eagles” for both the Montana State and Northern Colorado games. Eastern has almost 500 Native American students, representing more than 31 tribes. As a campus which resides on the traditional homelands of the Spokane People and other tribes, we are committed to building strong relationships with Native peoples and honoring the history and culture of tribal communities. As many of you gather with friends and family next week, I hope you take a moment to reflect and share a moment of gratitude together. We have much to be thankful for, and it is an important time to remind ourselves that we must cherish the connections we have and work together to inspire and uplift those in our communities. It’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University