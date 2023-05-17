EWU Theatre Presents ‘Tick Tick… Boom!’

Eastern Washington University’s Theatre Program is ending the 2022-2023 season with a bang – a production of the Broadway blockbuster Tick Tick… Boom, an autobiographical rock musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent.

With a compelling story of personal discovery, set in 1990, this rock musical features instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical-theater styles. The production tells the story of Jon, a guy who has a girlfriend wanting to get married and move out of the city. As his best friend is getting rich on Madison Avenue, Jon is waiting tables while trying to write the great American musical.

EWU student Lexi Gibson is directing the play as her senior capstone. Gibson has participated in theater around the Spokane area since she was eight years old.

“My goal for this show was to create a piece that allows artists to feel seen in their lived experience and for everyone to feel like they are artists, no matter where they come from, because art equals passion and passion equals art,” Gibson says.

Capstones in the Theatre Program can look very different for each student, says Gibson, “which is phenomenal because it lets you really focus on an area of theater that you’re interested in.”

Gibson knew she wanted to direct a musical for her last hurrah as a student in the EWU Theatre Program, so she took the initiative and pitched the show. There are several other students also working on the production for their capstone projects, including Alyssa Perrault, costume designer, Allie Nemitz, set designer, Emeral Roach, lighting designer, Melissa Wilson, actor, and AJ Sommerville, stage manager.

The show has a total of three cast members who auditioned before spring break and have practiced four nights a week during spring quarter.

“I see this show as sort of a love letter to artists. It has a wonderful way of combining the beautifully creative highs and lonely devastating lows of pursuing your passion,” says Gibson.

Tickets are available online and cost $5 for students and $10 for general admission.

Performances Dates:

May 19-21