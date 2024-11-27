HR Quarterly Highlights
November 27, 2024
Eastern Washington University Human Resources has released its quarterly feature to keep our campus community informed of the arrival of new colleagues and the departure of old friends.
Click here to view our quarterly HR Welcomes and HR Farewells for Aug. 17 – Nov. 16 2024.
For everyone new to Eastern, we wholeheartedly welcome you! To friends who are retiring and moving on, we wish you the best of luck.
