EASTERN NEWSROOM

HR Welcomes and Farewells Debuts

September 6, 2024

Eastern Washington University Human Resources is launching a quarterly feature that will keep our campus community informed of the arrival of new colleagues and the departure of old friends.

Click here to view our quarterly HR Welcomes and HR Farewells.

For everyone new to Eastern, we wholeheartedly welcome you! To friends who are retiring and moving on, we wish you the best of luck.

Tagged With: InsideEWU

Categories

Experts Directory

Find EWU faculty and staff who are experts in diverse subjects.