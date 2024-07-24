In-Service Day Focuses on Workplace Wellness

An “in-service day” to help EWU staff prevent burnout and lead healthier work lives recently packed the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall.

President Shari McMahan welcomed more than 230 employees to the July 23 event, during which she shared a personal story of how stress impacted her physical and mental health as a college student, and how those experiences helped fuel her passion and advocacy for wellness.

“Today, more than ever, many of our students are experiencing not just anxiety attacks but the whole array of symptoms and illnesses,” McMahan said. “Hopefully you will be able to help them now with resources that are available.”

The president also recognized the challenges that a changing workplace can bring, saying that to be able to take care of Eastern students, staff members must first take care of themselves. “I want to make sure that you are able to do that,” she said.

Deborah Danner, associate vice president for human resources, emphasized that there are dozens of resources available to help employees – including $20 reduced-cost employee memberships at the URC gym, the new EagleWell website, university exercise classes, the Employee Assistance Program and added benefits offered through health insurance plans and other resources.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for you to flourish and for you to succeed in whatever wellness looks like for you,” Danner said.

At the event, Carlee Osburn, education and awareness specialist of the Washington State Employee Assistance Program’s Workforce Support and Wellbeing Department, also provided practical strategies to help busy employees incorporate wellness into their work lives.

Burnout, it turns out, is both real and widespread for many Americans. Osborn said that although burnout can happen to anyone, younger employees are particularly susceptible.

Research shows that burnout can cause physical and mental health problems and decrease productivity, Osburn said. Its three main symptoms include emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and reduced personal accomplishment.

Osburn, who experienced a hefty dose of burnout while working as a librarian during the pandemic, suggested that employees build healthy morning and evening routines – including pulling away from excessively checking for work messages.

In addition, identifying boundaries, budgeting time for breaks and practicing self-compassion on the job can lead to a better – and healthier – workdays. While it might be tempting to grind away nonstop on the computer to complete tasks, she said, incorporating physical activity into the workday can actually be energizing.

Changing how we view things, and building mutually supportive connections at work, can also make a difference, she said. “We can’t work in a silo. We can’t work in a dark office. We need people.”

James Beal, EWU’s new senior director of organizational development, talked about creating a personal board of directors, made up of people who influence, mentor and support Eastern staff in being their best selves.

“If you ever feel like you’ve got it all figured out, you have all the things you need to know and you can make all the decisions you need to make, I’m sad to tell you there are probably some things missing.”

Personal board members are an “inner circle” that can include friends, family, coworkers and even podcasters. They offer expanding viewpoints, help with navigating career and life changes and provide accountability and support, explained Beal. “They can tell you about things from a different perspective.”

***For more information about EWU resources to support wellness and professional development, visit EagleWell. If your work unit has a training or wellness event, please add it to the EagleWell Wellness calendar.