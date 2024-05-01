Marketing Workgroup Needs your Feedback
May 1, 2024
The university’s Identity and Marketing Workgroup would like to thank those who attended one of the two campus campus forums, whether it was in person or via zoom. Now, your feedback is needed.
Please visit inside.ewu.edu/imw/ and click on the “comment” button to submit your input or ask questions. The website also contains various documents from the workgroup’s meetings over the last year as well as the official identity and marketing presentation.
