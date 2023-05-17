Music Program Presents ‘Lean on Me, the Fusion of Music and Story’

On Thursday May 25, at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, the EWU Music Program will present a vibrant and diverse concert featuring the students, faculty and alumni of the program. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Distinguished musician and EWU alumnus LaShund Lambert, ’98, ‘02, will be joining the concert this year as a special guest artist. The music throughout will be built around the theme, Lean On Me, the Fusion of Music and Story, with exciting new arrangements spanning various genres such as film and movie soundtracks as well as classic rock.

“This year, it’s the fusion of music and story, because music always tells a story,” says Jody Graves, music program director at EWU and a professor of piano.

The concert will feature soloists and small groups, jazz combos, orchestras, wind ensembles, and choirs performing a wide range of pieces designed to inspire and uplift.

The grand finale will feature a collaborative piece that Don Goodwin, conductor of bands, has arranged around the Lean On Me theme.

“The exciting part is we have some of the best music students from the entire region studying here at our university,” Graves says.

The Eastern Music Program does over a hundred concerts each year, but this is their largest. “The Fox is our big highlight gala event and it’s only once a year,” she says. “My dream is to fill that hall for these students because they deserve it.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20 for general admission, and are available for purchase by clicking on this link, calling (509).624-1200 or purchasing at the box office the night of the concert.

There is also a VIP pre-concert reception before the concert, starting at 6 p.m. VIP tickets are $30 General/$20 Seniors ($10 of each VIP ticket sold goes back to the music program). The VIP event includes:

The reception beforehand with appetizers

2 drink tickets (good for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)

Coffee, tea, and water

Live music

Admission to the concert

Click on this link to register for the VIP pre-concert reception and use the promo code: LEANVIP. The deadline to register for the VIP event is Monday, May 22.

**The Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox is located at 1001 W. Sprague Ave. in Spokane.