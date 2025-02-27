President McMahan Sends Message of Support to Students

EWU President Shari McMahan sent the following message to EWU students on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Dear EWU Students,

In light of recent announcements from the federal government and new guidance from the Department of Education, I understand that some of you may have questions about how federal policy changes could affect your experience at Eastern Washington University. I want to reassure you that, above all else, you belong here, and that will never change. Our commitment to your success, and to fostering a community where everyone belongs, remains steadfast.

Our mission is to ensure access, opportunity, and success for every student, and that commitment remains as strong as ever. Eastern will always provide an inclusive, supportive environment where every student has the opportunity to succeed. Our cultural, heritage, or identity-based events and celebrations on campus will continue as planned and be open to all students.

I encourage you to reach out to the JLR Multicultural Center (PUB 329) if you have concerns or questions. Your voice and presence are valued here — this is your community, and we are here to support you.

