President McMahan’s Message to Faculty and Staff

EWU President Shari McMahan sent the following message to faculty and staff on Thursday, Feb. 27. The President also sent a message of support to students that is posted on InsideEWU.

Dear Faculty and Staff,

As many of you are aware, recent executive orders from the federal administration and guidance from the Department of Education’s Dear Colleague Letter have raised important questions regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in higher education. EWU has long been compliant with federal and state civil rights laws, and I want to take a moment to reassure you that Eastern Washington University remains committed to our mission and values and continues to be dedicated to opportunity and success for all students.

Our strategic plan states that we will promote a sense of belonging, dismantle systemic barriers, and embrace the unique perspectives of all individuals through active engagement and equitable practices.

This is the fabric of who we are as an institution and how we serve our students. Keep doing the important work to support our students and uphold the values that make EWU such a vibrant and inclusive community. Our cultural events and celebrations are open to all and will continue as planned, as will our steadfast support for all members of our campus community.

We will keep you informed as more information becomes available. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to our students and the Eastern community.

Sincerely,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004