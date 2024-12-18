President’s Message on Holiday Remote Schedule
Dear EWU Staff,
As the holidays approach, I want to take a moment to recognize the incredible work and dedication each of you bring to Eastern Washington University every day. This time of year, I hope you have an opportunity to take time for yourself, rest, and reflect on all you have accomplished.
In the spirit of gratitude and to honor your hard work, I have made the decision to transition to remote operations (EWU 601-02: 1-1) starting at noon on both Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) and New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31). This change is a small gesture to provide extra time for self-care as we close out the year and look forward to the opportunities ahead in 2025.
Thank you for everything you do for our students, our university, and our community. I hope this holiday season brings you joy, peace, and a well-deserved break.
In gratitude,
Shari
Dr. Shari McMahan
President
Eastern Washington University
