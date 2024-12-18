President’s Message on Holiday Remote Schedule

Message sent by the President’s Office to EWU Staff on Dec. 18.

Dear EWU Staff,

As the holidays approach, I want to take a moment to recognize the incredible work and dedication each of you bring to Eastern Washington University every day. This time of year, I hope you have an opportunity to take time for yourself, rest, and reflect on all you have accomplished.

In the spirit of gratitude and to honor your hard work, I have made the decision to transition to remote operations (EWU 601-02: 1-1) starting at noon on both Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) and New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31). This change is a small gesture to provide extra time for self-care as we close out the year and look forward to the opportunities ahead in 2025.

Thank you for everything you do for our students, our university, and our community. I hope this holiday season brings you joy, peace, and a well-deserved break.

In gratitude,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004