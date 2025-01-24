Provost Candidate Open Forums Are Underway

In the fall of 2024, CSTEM Dean David Bowman and Faculty Organization Vice-President Ginelle Hustrulid were asked to lead the Provost Search Screening Committee in pursuit of Eastern Washington University’s next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

The 10-person committee worked with WittKieffer in a national search to identify four finalists for the position. The finalists will be on the EWU campus in Cheney between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6.

The university has published a Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Search website that includes information about each candidate’s credentials, including biographies and CVs, a schedule of the upcoming forums, along with Zoom links to attend remotely, and a link to provide feedback. Any updates will be posted on the website.

Provost Search Committee Members:

David Bowman (Co-Chair), Dean, College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Ginelle Hustrulid (Co-Chair), Professor, Department of Design

Miguel Novella, Professor, Spanish

Lesli Cleveland, Professor and Chair, Communication Sciences and Disorders

James Rosenzweig, Professor, Education

Esteban Rodriguez-Marek, Chair and Professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

Cesar Portillo, Chief of Staff, Office of the President

Alexandra Rosenbrook, Controller

Jackie Coomes, Vice Provost, Professor, Mathematics

Jenny Hyde, Interim Associate Dean, Professor, Fine and Performing Arts