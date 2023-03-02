Faculty and Staff Input Sought on SRA Academic Programs/University Services Lists

The Academic Programs and University Services lists were published on the SRA website on Monday, Feb. 27, for feedback from the campus community. Faculty and staff are invited to make comments and suggestions through the online feedback form until noon on Monday, March 6.

The lists were initially developed by the Facilitation Team and have been reviewed by the Academic Programs Task Force and University Services Task Force.

The task forces are currently developing draft templates, which will be completed for each program and service on the list. An updated timeline of key milestones will be published to the SRA website and communicated out soon.

Questions? Be sure to participate in the regularly scheduled SRA Town Halls.