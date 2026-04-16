Over 200 students and dozens of visitors gathered on April 13-14 for Eastern’s 2026 Student Research and Creative Works Symposium, an event showcasing the best of EWU student academic achievement.

The annual symposium, held in both EWU’s Art Building and the PUB’s Nysether Community Room, allows Eastern students to publicly present their research or creative works in a professional setting. It includes poster sessions, oral presentations, interactive exhibits and a variety of creative works.

Among the presenters was Jocie Torres, a junior psychology major and Trio McNair Scholar who shared her findings on personal therapy and compassion fatigue. As a first-generation college student, Torres said her advisor, Shanna Davis, an associate professor of psychology, was instrumental in getting her involved with research and the scholarship.

“Trio McNair has 100% set me up for success,” Torres said, adding that she now feels prepared for graduation, graduate school and whatever comes next in her career.

Another presenter, senior biology student Beni Organ Mbabazi, delved into genetics and gut bacteria during his presentation. His research, he said, sought to more fully explore the ways in which E. coli might be genetically altered to more effectively reduce the gut’s hydrogen sulfide production, and outcome that could lead to better immune and digestive health.

“We’re going to do what we call ‘reverse transcription,’ taking what’s in our DNA and transferring that into RNA, so that we can see which genes are actually being expressed,” Mbabazi said. He has already received a grant from the university to move forward with his project this summer.

In a conference space on the third floor of the PUB, meanwhile, Ryn Cummings-Russell, gender, women’s and sexuality studies major, gave a heart-wrenching oral presentation on the importance of legal assistance for unaccompanied minors.

“This hits especially close to home for me,” she said with obvious emotion, “having children of my own around this age.” Cummings-Russell said when her kids are older, she hopes to make an impact on Washington state law, advocating for underrepresented groups like immigrants and survivors of domestic violence.

Casey Larson and Kyle Scarcello, both sophomores in EWU’s physical therapy program, presented findings from their literary review of studies that considered the efficacy of utilized blood-flow restriction (BFR) as a means to better strengthen and retrain muscle mass in healthy adults.

“BFR is a great tool to use for rehab protocols,” Larson said, with Scarcello adding that their findings will hopefully make it easier for those in rehabilitation to train using lighter weights and still see greater results than if they’d gone “all out.”

Phoebe Milatz, a senior majoring in environmental science, was among the artists and musicians who showcased their works Monday evening. Milatz, who is minoring in both biology and art, says she was heavily influenced by Eastern’s biology department trip to the Caribbean in early 2026.

“I would really love to do scientific illustrations,” she said, emphasizing that the combination of art and science was a beautiful way to display both areas of her focus. Milatz’s goal for her presentation was to create pieces based off the nature and animals she encountered in Montserrat.

“I really wanted to be able to combine the scientific aspects of that trip with the art that I love to do, which is watercolor,” she said. Milatz went on to say that having a hands-on experience in the field made her excited for the unique intersection this provided her as a creator: “This is my first time doing something like this. I’m just really excited that I get to be part of it.”

A highlight of the evening included the presentation of a plaque to Vice Provost Jackie Coomes and her husband, Mark, in thanks for a gift the couple made that helped to sponsor the creative works showcase.

Photo highlights of the two-day event have been posted below. Stay tuned next week for a link with all of the photos.

**Story by Rachel Weinberg. Photos by Rachel and Aaron Weer.