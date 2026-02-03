EWU News

A Celebration of Community

Cheney may be two time zones and almost 2,000 miles from The Big Easy, but that couldn’t stop the good times from rolling as President Shari McMahan hosted a Mardi Gras-themed bash to celebrate the new year with faculty and staff.

The Jan. 29 festivities, held at the Pence Union Building’s Nysether Community Room, saw plenty of purple, gold and green — along with beads galore. There was also New Orleans-inspired food and plenty of Mardi Gras crafts and goodies.

 

“I am so excited to welcome our faculty and staff to this wonderful occasion,” McMahan said to attendees. McMahan greeted partygoers in a sequined black dress and masquerade-mask, passing out beads with a big smile to everyone who entered the PUB.

 

The party came complete with a selfie-station, an emcee and a host of Fat Tuesday fun facts to accompany pieces of King Cake, a holiday icon of New Orleans. Party-goers were also able to decorate their own Mardi Gras masks and even toss a few beads to get into the Carnival spirit.

“I had a blast. I really enjoyed the crafts, making the Mardi Gras masks and being able to do that as a group,” said Sara Waugh, EWU’s assistant director of annual giving. “It was a really good environment.” Waugh even has her Mardi Gras mask hanging in her office in Hargreaves.

Provost Lorenzo Smith said he much enjoyed the event.

 

“I particularly appreciated seeing staff and faculty spend time together in a casual environment with a focus on celebrating our new year. The food was great, the music was moving, and the atmosphere was electric. The huge turnout speaks so favorably of EWU,” said Smith.

 

The Provost went on to share an interesting conversation he had at the celebration: “My highlight was standing around a table and learning from a faculty member how donkeys are wired to kill coyotes; that is something I never would have learned in one of my regular meetings, but perhaps only at a new year’s bash!”

Eli Riedel-Johnson, a development coordinator for the philanthropy office here at EWU, was a member of the party-planning committee. The most rewarding part of planning these events, he said, is getting to see the happy faces of everyone in the room.

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg.

Check out the photo gallery below for highlights of the Welcome Back celebration. The EWU Alumni Association also provided a link to the selfie station photos taken that afternoon.
