Thank You to Our Campus Volunteers!

EWU’s historic One Room Schoolhouse received a makeover geared toward sustainability during the university’s second-annual Campus Clean-Up Day. The event, held May 9, was both a sprucing up initiative and the first step in EWU’s Climate Resiliency Master Plan, which aims, in part, to bring more native and climate resilient plants to the Cheney campus. 

Eighty faculty and staff volunteers gathered to plant more than 3,000 of these native plants — species such as Lupine and Arrowleaf Balsamroot — to EWU’s existing landscape.

 

Picture of One Room Schoolhouse with freshly planted flower beds and pots.
The grounds outside of the One Room Schoolhouse received some pampering thanks to hardworking volunteers.

 

Over time, the drought-resistant plants will allow groundskeepers to scale back on watering as the grass dies out and the native plants grow. 

We are replicating what the area around the schoolhouse may have looked like when it was first built in 1805,” says Erin Endres, EWU climate resilience specialist and event organizer. The One Room Schoolhouse planting, along with other projects, will utilize native plants that are adapted to the ecosystem, provide pollinator habitat and require less irrigation over time.”

 

Picture of grass with new plantings.
Some of the plantings were raised inside EWU’s own greenhouse.

 

With the help of biology student interns, Endres grew these native plants from seedlings in EWU’s greenhouse. They used cone containers to support the plants’ growth in advance of their clean-up day planting. 

In the future, the Office of Sustainability plans to collaborate with other EWU departments to expand these environment-focused practices across campus, Endres says. 

 

This signage posted on campus allows people to scan the QR code to learn more about EWU's campus masterplan.
The overarching goal of the project is to help our campus reflect the natural environment in Cheney,” adds Erik Budsberg, director of sustainability and energy planning. “This project will help Eastern toward its long term transition to hitting those sustainability focused marks.”

Story written by Avery Knochel.

 

Photo highlights of Campus Clean-Up Day 2025

Photo of sign that has details about the campus master landscaping plan and the plants that are being planted.
Three staff members talking as they volunteer.
Grass with some of the recently added plantings.
Four people volunteering. One is digging with a shovel and three are planting.
Picture of the One Room Schoolhouse with the beautified landscape.
Photo of two people planting in the grass.
Close up of plantings near the One Room Schoolhouse.
Photo of Landscape Restoration in Progress sign with the QR code that goes to the website.
Picture of One Room Schoolhouse with new landscaping.