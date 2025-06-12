Take a drive down 1st Street in downtown Cheney and you’ll find plenty of hometown Eagle spirit on display.

Light-pole banners celebrating Eastern line the street and a dozen businesses throughout the community are sporting painted windows and signage congratulating the Class of 2025. The overall landscape is contributing to a contagious enthusiasm for this year’s commencement ceremonies.

On Friday and Saturday, six commencement ceremonies honoring EWU graduates will be held at Reese Court. The events mark a return to Cheney-campus ceremonies after eight years of the events being held in Spokane.

“Just having it in Cheney, and the fact that it’s divided up so people have a lot of time to explore the businesses – to go out and eat and enjoy the atmosphere of Cheney – it’s really thrilling,” said Douglas LeBar, owner of The Mason Jar and The Jar, two popular restaurants that employ nine EWU students. “Everyone is excited that it is back.”

Cheney’s mayor, Chris Grover, kicked off the community celebration by proclaiming June 9–14 as “Eagle Grad Week.”

The Cheney Merchants Association, a longtime partner for EWU Alumni Association events, is hosting a Graduation Celebration Block party. The party, which includes a live DJ and food vendors, runs from 6–10 p.m. in downtown Cheney.

LeBar says the community welcomes graduates and their families to enjoy the day, explore the businesses and stay for the block party. If this first-time celebratory event is a success, there may be room to further develop the event into the future, he says. “We always like to collaborate – and that’s really important for us.”

Along with the party, the celebratory window art and the signage, LeBar and other business owners welcomed EWU chalk painters to decorate their sidewalks on the Wednesday leading into commencement weekend.

Alyssa Almond, a 22-year-old visual communication design major from the Tri-Cities, created the artistic chalk art renderings adorning the entrances of The Mason Jar, West Plains Coffee Roasters and Imperial Styling.

“We wanted to show students that they are appreciated – and we wanted to show Cheney businesses that they matter, too,” she said.

Almond created a variety of chalk visuals in red, white and black. “There’s a couple eagle logos. I freehanded those and it was pretty fun.”

During the three-hour project, she was observed by curious community members who offered positive feedback. Some even joined in, getting down on the sidewalk and contributing.

“We had a few little babies come up and we let them color with chalk, too – which was so cute,” Almond says. “So, if you go and walk by, you will see that there are a few little random scribbles on the sidewalk. That’s a fun little extra treat.”

In addition to chalk art, window decorations and the street fair, The Cheney Free Press published a special “Eastern Washington University Graduation” edition.

The publication, which lists the entire Class of 2025, is available for $1 at several local businesses, including: