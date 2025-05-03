Eastern Washington University celebrated students graduating from programs within the College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) during a May 2 commencement ceremony.

In a refreshing change, the event—traditionally held at the Spokane Arena or The Podium—took place inside Reese Court on the Cheney campus.

Nearly all of the college’s 203 graduates participated in the ceremony, cheered on by nearly 1,200 friends and family members who welcomed them afterward with bouquets, stuffed animals and plenty of hugs.

EWU President Shari McMahan addressed the graduating class, saying, “This day is a testament to your perseverance, intellect and vision.” She went on to highlight the core qualities of Eastern Eagles: grit, grace, gratitude, and greatness.

“It’s tempting to think of greatness as something reserved for the few, those who have awards or titles. We see it differently at Eastern. We see greatness in those who work hard, lift others and stay true to their values,” McMahan said. Greatness, she added, isn’t about being the loudest person in the room, but about showing up with integrity every day.

“Lead with grit, speak with grace and gratitude and above all strive for greatness, not for the applause, but because the world needs you,” she said. “Your Eagle family is so proud of you and we are cheering you on every step of the way.”

CHSPH conferred bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees across nine programs in the health sciences. The new graduates are now preparing to enter fields such as physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as dental hygiene—careers that promise to make a significant impact in their communities.

This year marked a milestone for EWU as it graduated its first cohort of nurses, further strengthening the university’s health sciences legacy. These newly minted nurses are stepping into life-saving roles at a critical time, as healthcare systems grapple with a national shortage of nursing staff.

All 40 students who enrolled in 2023, when the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program launched, successfully completed their degrees. Many have already accepted positions in the healthcare field.

When it comes to having grit, one graduate stood out. Rileigh Maynard, nine months pregnant and wanting to walk commencement, took a bold chance. The 24-year-old from Mead graduated with her master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders.

“He is actually due today, so we have been anxiously waiting, like ‘oh, is mom going to be able to walk or not’ so now it’s his time to shine,’” said Maynard. “I’m hoping to be an SLP in the schools, but I’m open to anything that’s close to home.”

BSN graduate Jewlieanna Grandberry, 21, of Tacoma, Washington, completed her practicum in the operating room at MultiCare Valley Hospital. “It was an incredible experience and I learned a whole lot. I had amazing nurses who pushed me through and made sure I saw the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Grandberry has already received a job offer working with patients with brain injuries. However, she’s also considering pediatrics, as she loves working with children. Reflecting on her time at EWU, she said, “I’ve made a lot of friends throughout the journey.”

Everardo Silva, 25, a graduate of the Dental Hygiene Program from Toppenish, Washington, appreciated the hands-on experience he gained at EWU’s Dental Hygiene Clinic. He is preparing to move to Wenatchee to work in public health, serving underserved populations.

“It’s a growing passion of mine. It’s really rewarding helping to educate people and ease anxiety in a dental setting,” Silva said. “When they come in and you help them out, it’s a really rewarding feeling.”

Silva will be joined in Wenatchee by his partner and fellow Eagle, Lizeth Tostado, 22, who also earned her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene. The two met while studying together.

Both bilingual in English and Spanish, they are eager to serve Tostado’s hometown community. “It’s a very Hispanic-based community. I want to go back and just be that hygienist – and help everyone who has that language barrier, help ease appointments and make it comfortable,” she said.

For Hailey Arland of Davenport, Washington, receiving the Kathy (Iverson) Privratsky Honorary Endowed Scholarship played a major role in supporting her master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders.

“The scholarships that people give to us students to help us finish our bachelor’s, master’s and so on are super helpful,” Arland said. “It makes such a huge difference in our lives. I really appreciated it!”

With the support of that scholarship and a part-time job, Arland is graduating with minimal debt. She is excited to begin her career as a speech therapist, working with schoolchildren in the Lind and Ritzville School Districts.

“I’m so excited to be going into the schools,” she said. “This is exactly what I wanted to do and so it’s super exciting that I can give back to the rural schools that helped raise me.”

**Stay tuned for a photo gallery to be posted soon.