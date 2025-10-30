The College of Professional Programs’ 4th Annual Halloween Pet Costume Contest has once again been a howling success!

This event invites participants to submit photos of pets dressed in their best Halloween costumes. From construction workers and cowboys to spooky ghosts and dragons, these pets — and their owners — showed true Halloween spirit.

As participation in the contest continues to grow, organizers note that it’s a fun way build creativity and community by bringing together students, faculty and staff from across the college.

This year, members of the CPP community nominated 36 costumed pets — mainly dogs and cats — that competed across five categories for the chance to win bragging rights and $25 gift cards from the Eagle Store. Here are the winners of the five categories:

In addition, the winner of the “Best in Show” category was announced on Halloween. The owner of Ace the Ghost, pictured right above, will receive a $50 gift card to the Eagle Store (and Ace will likely be in for some special treats).

Along those lines, CPP was pleased to share that the School of Psychology was tops for participation among the college’s schools and programs.

Submissions came from across multiple programs within CPP. Because there were more submissions per category than Survey Monkey could accommodate, organizers say, they had to cap the number of nominations. Once the contestants were decided, images of the selected pets were shared out through CPP’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels.

Those casting a vote for their favorite Halloween pet had the opportunity to register their choices via a Survey Monkey link, with some 200-300 people voting during the semi-final round and casting votes for the Best in Show.

The friendly competition has sparked plenty of conversation and laughter, with everyone eager to see whose pet will bring home the gold.

**Story written by Emma Prophet.

Here is a photo gallery of the pets who costumed-up for the contest. Thank you to all contestants!