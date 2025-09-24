Accompanied by the pounding of drums and the cheers of faculty, staff and returning Eagles, Eastern Washington University celebrated the arrival of hundreds of new students during its 2025 Pass Through the Pillars parade, held Sept. 23.

The modern-day march, which sees students pass through the university’s iconic Herculean Pillars and up the brick “Hello Walk” to Showalter Hall, mirrors the path students once took from Cheney’s downtown train depot up the hill to campus.

Constructed in 1915 using granite salvaged from the fire-ravished Administration Building of the Cheney State Normal School, the pillars stand now as a symbol of the university’s dedication, perseverance and unflinching resolve to rise above adversity to become something better than previously believed possible.

For new students marching up College Avenue and through the pillars, the passage marks more than just the beginning of their collegiate careers; it’s a joyous moment symbolizing the beginning of their four-year journey toward a potentially life-changing degree.

As the procession paused briefly at the pillared entrance to campus, EWU’s Director of Alumni Relations Kelsey Hatch-Brecek offered, “On behalf of over 125,000 alumni worldwide, welcome to the Eagle family.”

Kira Urbina, incoming president of the Associated Students of EWU, was among the speakers, which also included EWU’s 27th President, Shari McMahan, who welcomed the new students to campus.

Urbina told the incoming students, “I came here and found my home away from home,” urging them to find their own homes in student activities, clubs and student government involvement.

Urbina, a junior nursing major from Yakima, Washington, shared right after the event that her embrace of EWU came largely as the result of the “many communities” she has been able to be a part of on campus.

Hudson Royer, who passed through the pillars as a third-year transfer student, said he liked the sense of belonging that the event offered for new students like himself.

Senior McKenna Albert, who led Royer’s campus tour, shared the enthusiasm for the pillars parade and the Eagle traditions it represents.

“EWU is a part of my family’s legacy,” said Albert, who comes from a long line of Eagle alumni. “As soon as I set foot on campus, I fell in love with the environment and the people here. The community is so tight and so welcoming, and I love how family-like it feels.”

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg.

EWU Alumni Association selfie station photos are available at this link.