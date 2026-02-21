Eastern Washington University’s College of Arts, Humanities & Social Services (CAHSS) recently hosted the inaugural Jess Walter Week, a series of events celebrating the literary achievements of the best-selling novelist and Spokane native. Walter, a distinguished EWU alumnus, returned to his roots for a residency that engaged students, faculty and the Inland Northwest community through academic discussions and public honors.

The festivities began Wednesday, Feb. 11, with “An Evening With Jess Walter.” During the event Walter shared insights into his career as an author, and spoke candidly about the importance of applied learning in the creative arts. The session concluded with a Q&A during which attendees queried the author about his professional journey.

The celebration continued the next day with a mini-symposium titled “Eagles Engage The Work of Jess Walter.” Moderated by professors Kevin Decker and Julia Smith, the session provided a look into Walter’s storytelling process, offering students a unique perspective on the mechanics behind his acclaimed prose.

Following the symposium, the university held a VIP reception where Walter met with student leaders, faculty and university administrators.

Beyond the classroom and lecture hall, the week also celebrated Walter’s long-standing support for the university’s athletic community. The longtime Eagle fan was honored during EWU’s Feb.12 men’s basketball game against Idaho State with a special in-game ceremony.

Eastern faculty and staff members also participated in the week’s programming through a CAHSS book group discussion of Walter’s novel The Cold Millions, led by Associate Dean Florian Preisig, and a prior book discussion led by CAHSS Dean Michelle DenBeste.

Here are some photographic highlights, with thanks to Jess Walter and to the EWU faculty and staff who organized the events.

**Photos provided by Aaron Weer.