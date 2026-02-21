EWU News

Jess Walter Week Highlights

Eastern Washington University’s College of Arts, Humanities & Social Services (CAHSS) recently hosted the inaugural Jess Walter Week, a series of events celebrating the literary achievements of the best-selling novelist and Spokane native. Walter, a distinguished EWU alumnus, returned to his roots for a residency that engaged students, faculty and the Inland Northwest community through academic discussions and public honors.

The festivities began Wednesday, Feb. 11, with “An Evening With Jess Walter.” During the event Walter shared insights into his career as an author, and spoke candidly about the importance of applied learning in the creative arts. The session concluded with a Q&A during which attendees queried the author about his professional journey.

The celebration continued the next day with a mini-symposium titled “Eagles Engage The Work of Jess Walter.” Moderated by professors Kevin Decker and Julia Smith, the session provided a look into Walter’s storytelling process, offering students a unique perspective on the mechanics behind his acclaimed prose.

Following the symposium, the university held a VIP reception where Walter met with student leaders, faculty and university administrators.

Beyond the classroom and lecture hall, the week also celebrated Walter’s long-standing support for the university’s athletic community. The longtime Eagle fan was honored during EWU’s Feb.12 men’s basketball game against Idaho State with a special in-game ceremony.

Eastern faculty and staff members also participated in the week’s programming through a CAHSS book group discussion of Walter’s novel The Cold Millions, led by Associate Dean Florian Preisig, and a prior book discussion led by CAHSS Dean Michelle DenBeste.

Here are some photographic highlights, with thanks to Jess Walter and to the EWU faculty and staff who organized the events.

**Photos provided by Aaron Weer.

Jess Walter being honors at the EWU Men's Basketball game. He is standing with Tim Collins, Swoop and two cheer leaders.
Jess Walter signing books for attendees at the Catalyst event.
Philanthropy team member with Jess Walter's wife.
Amy Bradberry with Provost Lorenzo Smith at the Catalyst event.
President McMahan with Michelle DenBeste, the CAHSS dean.
Jess Walter talking to attendees.
A row of students listening to Jess Walter.
President McMahan and Romeal Watson of the Career Center.
Jess Walter signing a book.
President McMahan with Jess Walter.
Jess Walter with Riley Baxter.
Book club with Jess Walter.
Jess Walter with Will Simmons touring campus.
Students in the MFA program on a panel presenting to Jess Walter.
Three students listening to Jess Walter.
History students present to Jess Walter with Larry Cebula there, too.
Row of students listening to Jess Walter.
Student artist and her professor explaining a painting that illustrates a Jess Walter story.
Jess Walter smiling while looking at a painting a student made to illustrate one of his stories.
Jess Walter on stage.
Man presenting to Jess Walter.
Two faculty laughing.
Jess Walter talking to employees at the book club.
Man asking question with a microphone.
Jess Walter with Art professor Jenny Hyde.
Employees talking.
Jess Walter with six employees and students.
Faculty group holding their "Cold Millions" books.
Jess Walter signing a book.
Provost Lorenzo Smith with Bill Youngs, Kaarin Appel and Jennifer Hicks.
Eric Limberg and other employees laughing.
Four faculty and staff at the book reading.
EWU CAHSS Dean and several other employees at the basketball game.