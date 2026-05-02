Eastern Washington University’s commencement ceremony for graduates of the College of Health Science and Public Health’s semester programs drew hundreds of friends and family members who packed the lower stands at Reese Court.

The May 1 ceremony marked the arrival of a new generation of health care professionals dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults in urban and rural communities.

The ceremony honored graduates earning:

Doctoral degrees in physical therapy.

in physical therapy. Master’s degrees in athletic training, communication sciences and disorders, and occupational therapy.

in athletic training, communication sciences and disorders, and occupational therapy. Bachelor’s degrees in communication sciences and disorders, dental hygiene and nursing.

EWU President Shari McMahan along with Provost Lorenzo Smith, CHSPH Dean Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen, university trustees and student and university leadership congratulated the graduates.

McMahan told the 2026 graduating class that the applied learning skills they developed at Eastern, the region’s polytechnic, have prepared them for complicated scenarios they will likely face as health care professionals.

“You know how to think critically and adapt when things don’t go as planned. And perhaps, most importantly, you understand that behind every case, every procedure, every treatment plan is a person. The workplace you are joining needs that perspective.”

As health care needs and settings continue to evolve, “the need for compassion is just as urgent as the need for expertise,” McMahan noted. “And in your careers, you will have the privilege of making a difference in someone’s life. Few careers offer that.”

After the diploma cases were awarded and the tassels topping the caps symbolically switched sides, Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of alumni relations, officially welcomed CHSPH grads to the ranks of Eastern alumni – some 125,000 graduates strong.

Maya Wiley, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Eastern in 2005, watched from the balcony with flower bouquets for her friend, Lian Gamble, a DPT graduate, and her niece, Bailey Lombardi, who earned a master’s in occupational therapy.

Wiley, a physical therapist at Alderwood Manor who has long enjoyed her work as a healthcare professional, praises the career outlook for the new grads.

“I know they will always be able to find work out there – and that it will always be rewarding if they find the right place for themselves,” Wiley says.

Lombardi, Wiley’s 21-year-old niece who lives in Spokane, credited advice from Aunt Maya, along with her mom, for helping her choose the field of occupational therapy. While she originally entered graduate school to focus on pediatrics, Lombardi is now interested in exploring travel therapy.

“Our degree is so vast, our scope of practice is so broad, so you can really do anything,” Lombardi says. She specifically highlighted Danielle Panetta, program director and assistant professor, and Dane Vulcan, assistant professor, as contributors to her success.

Lombardi praised Eastern’s OT faculty and program for having a great reputation, along with strong professional connections, among area employers. “Our field placements were always wonderful, and they had a really good rapport built in the community.”

Brad Weber, a 22-year-old from Cle Elum, Washington, graduated with a bachelor of science in dental hygiene. He will start working at Redmond Modern Dentistry on May 18. Weber chose Eastern’s program for its reputation before potentially pursuing additional education to become a dentist.

“I’ve learned so much and this school is amazing,” says Weber, highlighting the valuable experience he gained at EWU’s nonprofit Dental Hygiene Clinic and giving a shout-out to the DH faculty.

“They are all very educated and they care about hygiene. It’s amazing to see them advocate for us and our scope,” Weber says.

Lorie Speer, chair of the dental hygiene department, says the graduates often spent full days, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., at the school and clinic before going home to do additional studies.

“Our students see low-income patients and underserved patients. It’s a win-win. They get to learn, but then also our patients get the dental care that they need,” Speer says.

Most of the program’s 38 graduates already have jobs, says Speer, adding, “We are so proud of the class of 2026.”