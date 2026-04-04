Giving Joy Day 2026 is well underway, with generous gifts supporting students, programs and facilities coming into the university.

Back-to-back events at the Catalyst and in Cheney provided the campus community with infinite reasons to celebrate.

On Saturday morning, officials counted 325 gifts totaling $371,687. (If you’d like to make a Giving Joy Day gift, visit EWU/Give.)

The events highlighted donors, partners and some of the many impactful Giving Joy Day gifts. For instance, Margo Hill, director of the American Indian Studies Program and professor of Urban & Regional Planning, made appearances both days to announce a generous endowment created by EWU History Professor Bill Youngs.

The $25,000 endowment will support American Indian Studies’ students and programming.

Youngs, who has taught at the university for more than 50 years, took the podium, sharing some inspirational words.

“Over the past few years, I’ve gotten to know the foundation and some of its beneficiaries well, and in particular, I’ve seen how our contributions large and small contribute to the wellbeing of the university community,” Youngs said. “Distilled from that experience, I have two messages for today: By all means, give to the university. Even a $20 gift makes a difference. On the other hand, say you just recently won the lottery, you might think about giving a lot more.”

Thursday’s event, emceed by Linda Safford, senior director of Annual Giving, featured ASEWU President Kira Urbina, who shared heartfelt thanks with attendees.

“You aren’t just giving to a school; you are changing lives,” Urbina said. “Your generosity is the fuel behind our progress. Because of you, Eastern remains a place where learning by doing is a reality for everyone — and not just for a few.”

The festivities included a version of the game show Password hosted by Brian Donahue, interim assistant dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health. The game featured Swoop in a featured role.

Leaders from the four colleges squared off in the competition. Jennifer Waldo (College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Michelle DenBeste (College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences) represented Team Give. They competed against Team Joy, which featured Shelly Shaffer (College of Professional Programs) and Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen (College of Health Science and Public Health).

Team Give took the win, and each participant earned a bonus award for their respective college.

On Friday, celebrations continued inside the PUB Nysether Community Room. Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of alumni relations, emceed with members of EWU’s cheer team and choir, along with Swoop, making special appearances.

Students representing a half dozen fraternities and sororities showed their appreciation by tabling at the event – some sharing news of their recent volunteer efforts.

President Shari McMahan discussed how Eastern has always been a place of access and opportunity, mentioning the university’s recent Carnegie Foundation designation, recognizing EWU’s unique combination of high access and high earnings. “We transform lives, that is the bottom line,” she said.

The president reinforced the importance of every gift, saying, “These generous donations might mean a student can stay in school, access an internship and feel a sense of belonging.”

ASEWU Vice President Johnny Curtis confirmed the role scholarships play in student success. “I can say with complete honesty that without support of donors and fundraising efforts, I would not be standing here preparing to graduate this June,” Curtis said.

Other highlights from the celebration included:

Proclamations from Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and Cheney Mayor Elsa Martin.

The expansion of the clothing closet for the College of Professional Programs to include classroom supplies.

A scholarship in memory of Professor Emeritus John Mager to benefit business majors.

A $30,000 scholarship fund to be awarded to a football played in the School of Business.

Fifty Eastern employees, board members and associations participated in the Swoop In and Make It Yours campaign…with more details to come.

Please join us in supporting Giving Joy Day. To learn of the many options for giving, visit EWU/Give.