Guest Professors Share Their Knowledge

Eastern Washington University alumni and other accomplished regional industry professionals served as guest professors as part of the College of Professional Programs’ “Professor for a Day” event.

Held on May 14 in Cheney and May 15 at the Catalyst, the event was an opportunity for students to gain insight from, and network with, successful professionals in their future industries. The guest professors shared their experience and expertise in a range of subjects, providing current information about their respective fields.

“These sessions are designed to be interactive and discussion-based, allowing students to engage directly with professionals who share their career journeys, industry insights and practical advice,” says Osman Özturgut, dean of CPP. “Each session is tailored to align with course content while offering a unique, real-world perspective.”

This event is one part of the CPPs’ larger goal of providing experiential and career-focused learning for its students. Özturgut says he hopes the event shows students that there are more opportunities available beyond what they may have previously considered, encouraging them to aim high, toward what he calls a “moonshot.”

Lori Wyborney, a retired educator who served as a teacher, principal and administrator during her 35-year professional tenure, was a professor for a day in an early childhood education class.

Wyborney, an EWU alumna, received Washington’s Principal of the Year Award in 2015 for work that dramatically increased graduation rates and college readiness for students at Rogers High School, a high-poverty school in northeast Spokane. (Her achievements were detailed in The New York Times, Inlander and other publications.) In honor of her overall accomplishments, the EWU Alumni Association recognized Wyborney with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wyborney spoke to the EWU education students about the importance of getting students to grade-level before the fourth grade, and offered career advice to the soon-to-be educators.

She advised, “To expect change and embrace it.”

In addition to lectures and Q & A sessions from the guest professionals, students also had the opportunity to join them for a networking luncheon.

“The networking lunch further supports applied learning by fostering meaningful dialogue, mentorship opportunities and real-world connections that enhance classroom instruction with experiential knowledge,” says Özturgut.

After the luncheon, Jene Ray, director of The Zone at the Northeast Community Center, stepped into an educational psychology class to speak about her career as a teacher, a French instructor and non-profit director. Her lecture focused on shifting student behavior toward learning.

“You need to ignite that intrinsic motivation [in students],” says Ray, calling teaching, “the hardest and most impactful profession.”



Students were eager to ask her questions, and to learn more about her experience shifting students toward growth-mindsets.





“It’s great to get a professional’s insight into teaching,” said student participant Tre Wells. As a second year student in the biology and secondary education programs, Wells says he plans to become a high school teacher after graduation.





The Professor for a Day event ended at the Catalyst building where business professionals came to speak to EWU’s business classes.

“Every student should have applied learning opportunities,” says Dean Özturgut. “The Professor for a Day event is an extension of this. It shows our students what is happening today in the workforce by bringing in external community members. Ultimately, we want to make sure our students are well-prepared for the job market and the world.”

Thank you to the following Professor for a Day volunteers:

Rich Beaven | Lead Portfolio Manager, Signia Capital

Katie Capka | Senior Director, Spiceology

James DeDeaux | LICSW/DCSW, Odessa Rural Health Clinic

Thomas Fox | EWU Alumnus | Retired Computer and Systems Expert, owner of Martini Dry Cleaners & Laundry, LLC

Jason Hansen | EWU Alumnus | Vice President, Thin Technologies

Travis Litscher | EWU Alumnus, Financial Advisor, Morgan Stanley

Liz McGinn | EWU Alumna | Multilingual Learner Instructor, Spokane Public Schools

Jene Ray | Director, The ZONE at Northeast Community Center

Keri Rhodes | Senior Director, Spiceology

Thomas Sawatzki | EWU Alumnus | CPA, Forensic, Valuation and Litigation Expert

Mike Syron | EWU Alumnus | Principal, Wilson Elementary School, Spokane Public Schools

Lori Wyborney | EWU Alumna | Retired Educator and Principal, Spokane Public Schools

Story by Avery Knochel. Photos by Aaron Weer.