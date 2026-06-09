Hundreds of soon-to-be Eagle graduates gathered outside of Showalter Hall where what seems like a few short months ago, students passed through the pillars to begin their studies at Eastern Washington University.

Now, as spring quarter comes to a close, the class of 2026 commemorated the end of their Eastern journey on June 4 by walking through the iconic Herculean Pillars one last time before joining the ranks of alumni.

“Like all of our proud alumni, you are now leaving Eastern, ready to lead, serve and make a positive impact in your communities,” said Shari McMahan, EWU’s 27th president.

“So, carry your Eagle pride with you. Share your story. And when you have the opportunity, find ways to give back—and always know that your Eastern family is with you,” McMahan said.

Faculty, staff and students lined the famous walkway to cheer on the students. The send-off march, led by Swoop and the EWU cheerleaders, was met with a reception of cake and commencement that lined Cheney’s 5th Street.

McMahan was joined on the steps of Showalter Hall by Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of alumni relations.

“While this may feel like goodbye to EWU,” Hatch-Brecek told the group, “it’s really a welcome into something even bigger—your EWU Alumni Association and a network of more than 125,000 Eagles around the world.”

In the midst of smiles and celebration, senior political science pre-law major Dani Nelson said she felt her time at Eastern was well spent.

“I was in Gamma Phi Beta and ASEWU,” Nelson said while pulling her sorority sisters in close for a picture.

Seniors Jaycie Frey and Bren Meade, majoring in early childhood education and business management, respectively, wanted to thank their mentors, Stephanie Boughter and Connan Campbell, for being influential in their graduating on time.

Selena Hall, another celebrated senior majoring in early childhood education, said she hopes to open her own childcare facility to educate the future generation after leaving Eastern.

Eduardo Ramirez Vasquez, who will graduate with a degree in graphic design, said he wants to stay local in Spokane, where he also hopes to start his own business.

Kira Urbina, ASEWU president, was among the graduating seniors outside of Showalter Hall for the send-off.

On the steps of Showalter Hall beside McMahan and Hatch-Brecek, she gave one of her final addresses as student president.

“As we stand here now, nearing the end of this chapter, the campus that once felt massive and overwhelming has become familiar,” Urbina said. “It didn’t shrink; we simply grew into it. We found our way through a fair share of obstacles, and in the process, we built something lasting: a sense of belonging and a community that made this place feel like home.”

Congratulations to Eastern’s graduating class of 2026—you are now Eags4Life!

**Story by Rachel Weinberg. Photos by Weinberg and Aaron Weer.

Check out the photo gallery below. Use this link to peruse the selfie station photos from Senior Send-Off 2026.