President McMahan’s second annual New Year’s Welcome Back party was a throwback to the 1950s – and the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The PUB’s Nysether Community Room was decked out in retro-lighting and a red carpet for the Jan. 29 event, which saw hundreds of EWU faculty and staff members come together to celebrate the new year with some lighthearted moments.

Two big screens highlighted major happenings and milestones for each era, while alumnus Victor Rodriguez ’07 served as DJ, playing a selection of “all-too-familiar” tunes from that past that sparked more than a few side conversations.

Maria Reyna, director of orientation and family programs, and Nate Bryant, career center manager, acted as co-emcees. The elegantly attired Reyna and Bryant energized the late-afternoon affair.

University work units dressed for decades, boasting looks that related to the following themes:

1950s: Student Affairs

1960s: Advancement

1970s: Academic Affairs

1980s: Business & Finance

1990s: Athletics & President’s Office

The teams boasted classic moves while traversing the red-carpeted runway in a good-natured competition for a top award — an odd-looking trophy that resembles a cow. EWU’s Division of Business & Finance claimed victory for their ‘80s costumes and enthusiastic group strut on the red carpet.

Donna Barney, part of the business and finance team, sported an ‘80s headband and jumpsuit. Barney, of the controller’s office, said she loves ’80s parties and has an expansive collection of thrifted costumes to prove it. The generous Barney even loaned an outfit to coworker Nicki Martson of human resources.

Barney noted that she loved the retro music from all of the the different eras, and that she appreciated the opportunity “to socialize and get to see a side of us we don’t normally see sitting at a desk.”

Thrifting was a side theme for the evening as people dished on their retro-bargains, which ranged in price from about $10 to $40 for part-to-full ensembles.

McMahan’s own thrifting bargain, a vintage Nirvana T-shirt, fit perfectly with her work unit’s ’90s – with a hint-of-grunge – theme. The shirt, a thrift-store find from California, aligns with her priority to reuse and recycle whenever possible, she said.

Rob Davis, university events manager, rocked the ‘90s grunge-era with his threads, cap and cavalier attitude. Davis said he was able to put together an outfit straight out of his closet.

“It’s grunge. It’s what we do, it’s the Northwest, this is where the movement was born,” said Davis, who spent the past several months planning the event with a team of employee volunteers.

Mikyla Sears, program coordinator for Eastern’s Professional & Continuing Education office, was in the groove with her head-to-toe hippie outfit, saying, “I thrifted it from Value Village. All of it – the whole thing.”

Sears was impressed with the enthusiastic participation and said the party was a positive “mental health break” for employees.

“I just like seeing everybody from across departments get together without there having to be a meeting,” Sears said. “This is so-so nice – and I hope they do it again next year.”

Check out these fun photos from the EWU Alumni Association Selfie Station.