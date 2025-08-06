EWU News

A Legacy of Service

Dave Millet
Dave Millet

After decades of service to country, campus, and students Dave Millet, founding director of Eastern Washington University’s Veterans Resource Center (VRC), is preparing for retirement.

The entire campus community is invited to a special Hail and Farewell Open House to honor Millet’s extraordinary contributions and to welcome his successor, Anthony Whipple, PhD.

The open house runs from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Enjoy light refreshments and dessert, share your well wishes, and help honor this meaningful transition in the life of the university.

Millet’s journey at EWU began in 2009 following a distinguished 25-year career in the U.S. Army. Soon after arriving, he played a critical role in shaping the vision for a dedicated space to support military-connected students – culminating in the launch of the VRC in 2012.

 

Dave Millet grilling hotdogs at his annual VRC barbecue.
Dave Millet hosted an annual barbecue to celebrate the accomplishments of EWU’s veterans and military-connected students.

 

Over the past 13 years, Millet has led the center with compassion, integrity and an unrelenting commitment to student success.

Under his leadership, the VRC became a regional and national model, serving thousands of student veterans, active-duty service members, and military-connected families. In 2025, it was recognized as a Military Support College of Distinction, a testament to the inclusive, student-centered approach Millet championed.

 

Dave Millet and his team put together an annual Memorial Day exhibit to honor our university's military community and the EWU students and alumni who died in service to our country.
Millet and his team created an annual Memorial Day exhibit to honor EWU’s military community and the students and alumni who died in service to our country.

 

Known for his advocacy and behind-the-scenes efforts to remove barriers, Millet has also helped establish scholarships, emergency aid, and an endowment – ensuring long-term support for those who serve.

His impact is deeply felt in the lives of students, staff, and alumni who credit him with helping them stay, succeed, and thrive.

 

Millet is pictured holding the Bloomsday Corporate Cup with 3 other team members.
Millet supported activities that built camaraderie on campus and was part of a team of EWU runners that repeatedly won the Bloomsday Corporate Cup.

 

Following in his footsteps is Anthony Whipple, Ph.D., who brings a blend of military leadership, teaching experience, and higher education expertise. Recently retired from the U.S. Army, Whipple has worked as a high school science teacher and academic advisor. His doctoral work focused on veteran access and success in higher education – making him a strong and thoughtful leader for the VRC’s next chapter.

Hail and Farewell Open House:

Tuesday, August 26 | 2–4 p.m. | Veterans Resource Center, Showalter Hall 122

Free parking is available in Lot P1

Learn more and RSVP online.

**Story written by Sam Armstrong Ash, associate vice president for Student Affairs (wellbeing and support services) and dean of students.

 

Dave Millet and another person man a table with VRC resources at a fair for new students.
Millet on a stage presenting an award.
Seal of the Best Colleges of Military Support award.
Dave Millet presents cadet with an award.
Dave Millet and other officers in their uniform dress attire.
Dave Millet with two military veterans at a VRC booth during New Student Orientation.
Dave Millet teaching ROTC student who are in uniform.
Dave Millet connecting with other staff.
Dave Millet at New Year celebration for EWU employees. They are dressed in '50s attire.
Dave Millet with his EWU pickleball players at a park.
Dave Millet meeting with lawmakers.
Dave Millet playing pickleball at EWU and congratulating an opponent.
EWU pictured riding his bicycle in the mountains.