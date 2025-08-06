After decades of service to country, campus, and students Dave Millet, founding director of Eastern Washington University’s Veterans Resource Center (VRC), is preparing for retirement.

The entire campus community is invited to a special Hail and Farewell Open House to honor Millet’s extraordinary contributions and to welcome his successor, Anthony Whipple, PhD.

The open house runs from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Enjoy light refreshments and dessert, share your well wishes, and help honor this meaningful transition in the life of the university.

Millet’s journey at EWU began in 2009 following a distinguished 25-year career in the U.S. Army. Soon after arriving, he played a critical role in shaping the vision for a dedicated space to support military-connected students – culminating in the launch of the VRC in 2012.

Over the past 13 years, Millet has led the center with compassion, integrity and an unrelenting commitment to student success.

Under his leadership, the VRC became a regional and national model, serving thousands of student veterans, active-duty service members, and military-connected families. In 2025, it was recognized as a Military Support College of Distinction, a testament to the inclusive, student-centered approach Millet championed.

Known for his advocacy and behind-the-scenes efforts to remove barriers, Millet has also helped establish scholarships, emergency aid, and an endowment – ensuring long-term support for those who serve.

His impact is deeply felt in the lives of students, staff, and alumni who credit him with helping them stay, succeed, and thrive.

Following in his footsteps is Anthony Whipple, Ph.D., who brings a blend of military leadership, teaching experience, and higher education expertise. Recently retired from the U.S. Army, Whipple has worked as a high school science teacher and academic advisor. His doctoral work focused on veteran access and success in higher education – making him a strong and thoughtful leader for the VRC’s next chapter.

Hail and Farewell Open House:

Tuesday, August 26 | 2–4 p.m. | Veterans Resource Center, Showalter Hall 122

Free parking is available in Lot P1

Learn more and RSVP online.

**Story written by Sam Armstrong Ash, associate vice president for Student Affairs (wellbeing and support services) and dean of students.