Eastern’s Veterans Resource Center Earns National Recognition

Eastern Washington University is named among Military Support Colleges of Distinction for 2025

A sense of camaraderie and purpose fills the halls of Showalter 122, home to the Eastern Washington University Veterans Resource Center (VRC). For years, this space has been more than just an office—it has been a home for student veterans, a bridge between military service and academic success. Now, the nation is taking notice. EWU has been named one of the Military Support Colleges of Distinction for 2025, an honor recognizing institutions that go above and beyond to support military-connected students.

EWU is one of only three universities in Washington state to receive this recognition, highlighting its unwavering commitment to veterans and active-duty service members. The nomination was submitted by David Millet, director of EWU’s Veterans Resource Center, and Lena Tanguay, VA school certifying official. Both have worked to ensure that veterans at EWU receive the highest level of support. Their dedication reflects the university’s mission to provide comprehensive resources, financial assistance, and a welcoming community for those who have served.

At the heart of the VRC’s success is its experienced staff, who collectively have over 25 years of expertise in guiding students through the complexities of VA education benefits and Department of Defense tuition assistance. But the support goes beyond paperwork. EWU offers seven annual scholarships specifically for veterans and service members, along with several state-supported tuition waivers and its policy granting in-state tuition for military connected students who are not state residents. Each of these areas of support aims to ensure that financial barriers don’t stand in the way of academic achievement.

“The transition from military to college life can be challenging, but EWU makes it easier,” says Millet. “The VRC isn’t just a place to get help with benefits — it’s a community where we connect, study, and support each other.”

In addition to student integration, EWU is committed to educating faculty and staff about the unique needs of veterans through its “Got Your 6 Program.” This initiative ensures that professors and advisors understand VA policies and can provide the best support possible.

As EWU continues to grow its reputation as a leader in military student support, this recognition from Colleges of Distinction reinforces what many already know — Eastern Washington University is a place where veterans are both welcomed and celebrated.

For more information about EWU’s Veterans Resource Center, visit the center’s webpage.

