Thank you to everyone who contributed to the planning and enthusiastic participation in the weeklong calendar of events to honor Diversity and Inclusion Week 2024.

Over the week, we heard the powerful stories of leaders from our Eastern and larger Spokane Community – stories that embodied strength and a commitment to creating a campus and community culture that is inclusive to everyone.

Along with these photos highlighting a few of the many memorable moments, Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion and interim senior diversity officer, shared the following opportunities to view a presentation online, provide feedback and even pick up a free T-shirt:

Provide feedback and enter a drawing to win one of three $100 EWU Bookstore gift cards.

Any person who attended an event in-person or live-streamed is eligible. One entry is given for each event attended, based on completing a short survey for each event. The surveys are available online.

Access these recorded presentations online starting Wednesday, April 24

Keynote Address: Navigating Diversity through Two Worlds: Jenny Slagle, co-founder of Indigenous Eats

Realizing Authentic Black Identity at EWU: Angela Schwendiman

Building Feminist Futures: Panel Discussion: Natasha Hill, Lili Navarrete, and KJ January

**Videos will be uploaded to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion website based on availability. You will be required to use your EWU credentials to view the videos.

Receive a free T-Shirt

Lastly, if you didn’t receive a free Diversity and Inclusion Week 2024 T-shirt, or are an EWU online student, faculty or staff member who will watch one of the recorded sessions, you can access a free shirt.

Please email Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu to see if your size available.