Monday kicked off the first of six New Student Orientation events that will be held throughout the summer.

After a quiet post-graduation week, the EWU campus sprang back to life as some 500 people – including incoming students and their siblings and parents – traversed the campus while learning more about Eastern.

The five in-person events provide tours, informational presentations and activities to get incoming students acquainted with campus. Each event is expected to attract up to 300 students and as many as 700 people in total. (A virtual orientation will be held in late-August for those who can’t fit in a trip to the Cheney campus.)

EWU faculty and staff members have stepped up to fill volunteer shifts – helping with greeting, check-in and other tasks. A resource fair, held in the PUB, included more than two dozen tables featuring games, swag and informational sheets provided by student organizations, colleges and services.

You can help show some Eastern spirit by wearing your Eagle gear on orientation days and greeting our future students and their families if you see them on campus.

Upcoming orientations are on these dates: Friday, July 14; Monday, July 17; Monday; July 31; Friday, August 4; Wednesday, Aug. 23 (virtual)