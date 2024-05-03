Eastern Washington University hosted its semester commencement ceremony, on May 3, celebrating the graduation of students from the College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH).

The ceremony inside the campus Pavilion, also known as Reese Court, honored the accomplishments of nearly 170 graduates who were among a total of 213 CHSPH students registered to receive diplomas, while also bringing the traditional celebration back to the Cheney campus.

Friends and family members cheered the students as they walked across the stage to receive diplomas accompanied by congratulatory handshakes from faculty members, along with Dean David Bowman, President Shari McMahan, Provost Jonathan Anderson and other university leaders.

CHSPH, based on the EWU Spokane campus, prepares students to help meet the growing demand for professionals to serve in the critical field of health care. Many of those students, including the occupational therapy cohort featured in this recently published Inside EWU article, have already made a difference as students participating in experiential learning projects and internships. As working professionals, the CHSPH graduates will help to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities they go on to serve.

The Eastern Washington University community offers heartfelt congratulations to our CHSPH graduates!

Here are some photo highlights from commencement and a link to dozens of additional pictures taken by EWU photographer Luke Kenneally.