Congratulations to Eastern Washington University’s 2022 and 2023 graduates! You are officially part of our alumni family now.

On June 17, graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies each packed the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena as a total of more than 2,000 EWU students, resplendent in caps and gowns, walked across the stage to the cheers of thousands of supporters.

The day was filled with congratulatory hugs and tears as family members, friends and significant others joined EWU President Shari McMahan, Provost Jonathan Anderson, and deans, faculty and staff in celebrating the graduating students.

The events went off without a hitch thanks to the EWU faculty and staff members who generously volunteered their time.

Here are a few of our favorite photos of the ceremonies.