An enthusiastic crowd of students, faculty and staff gathered at Spokane’s newly restored, turn-of-the century SIERR building to celebrate the new home of EWU’s Nursing and Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSMD) programs.

The SIERR Sneak Peak event, held on Aug. 22, gave visitors a chance to enjoy complementary ice cream while touring EWU’s main-level Nursing Program suite, which includes simulation labs, offices and classrooms, and the upper-level classrooms for the long-running CMSD program.

Located on the eastern end of the University District, the building is part of a health sciences hub developed by McKinstry Co.

“It has been a long time coming. It’s been very exciting for us and to see the faces of the students yesterday was even more impactful,” said Emilie Crawford, operations manager for the Nursing Program.

The event was held on the second day of classes for EWU’s inaugural cohort of 40 nursing students. They were admitted to the program based on an innovative holistic admissions process that looks beyond standardized test scores and grade point average to assess applicants based on their education, community service and personal experience.

“I think that they are well-rounded students,” Crawford said. “I’m excited for them and it’s going to be an exciting year.”