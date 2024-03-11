The Eastern Washington University’s 2024 musical-theater production of The Prom recently received multiple awards.

BroadwayWorld Seattle recently named The Prom, a musical-theater production staged last spring by EWU’s Theatre department, the winner of the several awards, among them: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical; Best Direction Of A Musical; Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical; Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance; Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production.

BroadwayWorld is a New York-based theater publication that recognizes regional theater productions across the nation. In addition to providing awards, the website also publishes interviews and hosts forums for the theater community.

“These are amazing accolades for us,” says recent EWU graduate Aspen Cullen, who was a senior theatre major when he starred in The Prom. “I think the award that meant the most to me was the one mentioning us being the best theatre for young adults,” Cullen said. “That is the truest thing! EWU Theatre allows for open discussion, success, and a joy for theatre.”

The Prom was a part of EWU’s winter season, premiering on March 8, 2024 and providing students with an opportunity to apply their skills and talents. The musical was directed by Angela Rose Pierson, who is known for her dynamic choreography and leadership which led to an award-winning show.

“The Prom was a very special production that was always timely,” says Sara Goff, EWU’s director of theatre. “We are proud of the artistry of the entire production team and honored to be recognized for telling the stories that need to be told.”

The BroadwayWorld 2024 Regional Awards recognize productions, touring shows, and other theater-related works performed between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2024. Winners were chosen via votes cast by audiences and theater-community members across Washington state. This is the first time EWU Theatre has been so honored.

Luke Kenneally, EWU’s photographer, visited the 2024 production of The Prom and took the photographs included below.

To catch one of EWU’s upcoming productions, find dates and showtimes listed online. And check out the full list of BroadwayWorld Seattle’s 2024 awards here.

*Story written by Avery Knochel.