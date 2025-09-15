2025 Convocation and Pass Through the Pillars: Sept. 23

Join President Shari McMahan for the 2025 Convocation, which begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, in the Showalter Auditorium.

This annual tradition marks the beginning of a new academic year and brings together faculty and staff to celebrate the accomplishments of our campus community, reflect on the momentum we’ve built, and look ahead as President McMahan shares her vision for the coming year.

As an added bonus, five lucky attendees will each receive a $25 gift card to the Eagle Store.

“While this past year brought its share of challenges, it also gave us plenty to celebrate,” says President McMahan. “Convocation is an opportunity to highlight those successes and chart a path to transform obstacles into opportunities as we shape our region and the future of Eastern.”

Following Convocation, join fellow faculty, staff, alumni and community members on the Hello Walk, right in front of Showalter Hall, for Pass Through the Pillars.

The longstanding tradition, which welcomes our newest Eagles to Eastern Washington University, begins promptly at 11 a.m.

EWU’s cheer and drumline will once again join with Swoop to make this an extra festive introduction to college life for incoming students. Please dust off off your noise makers from prior years and prepare to loudly cheer our new Eagles.

The Pass Through the Pillars tradition began many years ago. Once upon a time, before most students had cars, trains unloaded incoming Eastern students in downtown Cheney each fall. Students hauled their suitcases and bags up College Avenue to the campus. Years later, thousands of alumni still fondly recall this warm welcome to the university.

Right after Pass Through the Pillars, the EWU community is invited to enjoy a complementary barbecue on Showalter Lawn. The lunch is co-sponsored by the President’s Office and is open to students, faculty and staff.