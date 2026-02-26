A Letter From Police Chief Day on New Mobile Camera Unit

At Eastern Washington University, safety is foundational to everything we do. As AVP for Public Safety and Chief of Police, my goal is to ensure that students, employees, and visitors feel safe, supported, and well-informed while on campus.

As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance campus safety, EWU has recently invested in a mobile camera unit from LVT Technologies. This unit provides the EWU Police Department with added flexibility to support safety during large events, high-traffic periods, and special activities—particularly in areas where permanent cameras may not be practical or available.

This technology is intended to support, not replace, our officers and existing safety resources. The unit can be temporarily deployed and relocated as needed, allowing us to adapt to changing campus activity throughout the academic year.

Most importantly, this tool is about visibility, prevention, and reassurance. It helps us plan ahead for busy moments on campus and ensures safety resources are positioned where people are gathering.

What students can expect:

Temporary deployment during large events, peak activity periods, or special campus functions

Increased visibility of safety resources in high-traffic areas

A focus on prevention and situational awareness, not discipline

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this camera unit used to monitor students or enforce minor violations?

No. The mobile camera unit is intended to support overall campus safety, enhance situational awareness, and help deter unsafe behavior during large events or periods of increased activity.

How long is video footage retained?

Video footage is automatically purged after 31 days unless it is needed for a specific safety or investigative purpose. This retention period aligns with State of Washington records retention schedules and balances safety needs with privacy considerations.

Who has access to the footage?

Access to footage is limited and controlled. Only authorized EWUPD personnel may review footage, and only for legitimate safety, investigative, or operational purposes.

Will the unit be on campus all the time?

No. The unit is deployed temporarily based on campus needs, such as large events, increased foot traffic, or specific safety considerations. It is not intended for continuous or permanent monitoring of any one area.

What is the talk-down (voice) feature, and when is it used?

The talk-down (voice) feature allows either a pre-recorded message or an officer to communicate verbally through the unit when appropriate. This feature is used selectively and only when the camera is placed in areas with restricted access to the general public or in locations where there have been concerns related to trespassing or increased criminal activity. Additionally, the hours during which this feature is active can be limited and controlled based on operational need.

How does this support students?

This unit allows us to be proactive, visible, and prepared, especially during times when large events result in a significant influx of people on campus. Our goal is to create an environment where students can focus on learning, connection, and campus life while feeling confident that safety resources are in place.

I believe strongly that transparency and trust are essential to effective campus safety. If students or employees have questions or concerns about this initiative or any other safety matter, I encourage them to reach out to the EWU Police Department. We are always open to conversation.

Sincerely,

Jay Day, AVP of Public Safety/Chief of Police