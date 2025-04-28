EWU Nursing: She’s Called to Save Lives

Kawthar Al Obid has come a long way as a student at Eastern Washington University.

Thousands of miles from her home country, the 25-year-old arrived as a freshman and is now preparing to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Soon, she’ll return to Saudi Arabia, ready to make a difference.

She is one of 40 students who make up the first-ever graduating cohort from EWU’s School of Nursing.

“It is unique because we are the first cohort, and we will enter the history. For me, it’s going to be more special because I’m going to be the first Saudi nurse that’s going to graduate from the EWU nursing program,” Al Obid says.

For Al Obid, nursing is more than a profession – it’s a calling: “If you are going to be the good nurse, you are going to save a lot of lives.”

During her capstone practicum in the postpartum unit at Sacred Heart Medical Center, Al Obid saw firsthand how skilled, attentive nurses can make a life-saving difference. She recalls a moment when a nurse immediately recognized a troubling symptom in a patient—and acted fast.

“Thank God the nurse noticed that and immediately called in rapid response. In just a couple minutes all the team came into the room.”

The team sprang into action, administering medications, checking blood pressure, and ensuring the patient’s safety. Al Obid was deeply moved and recalls thinking, ‘Oh yeah, this is my place. I want to save somebody’s life.’”

She also valued hands-on learning in the simulation labs, where students practice nursing skills on manikins before working with real patients.

Being thousands of miles from home, Al Obid was grateful to faculty, staff and students for being mindful and respectful of her culture and religion, saying, “I really would like to thank every single one.”

Living in Cheney, attending classes in Spokane, and completing clinicals in Spokane Valley – without a driver’s license – was challenging. But her cohort stepped up to make the difference.

“They invited me to carpool with them every single clinic for the two years, so I really appreciate them.”