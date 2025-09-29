Alpha Kappa Psi Has Returned to EWU

Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPsi), the nation’s oldest and largest coed professional business fraternity, is returning to Eastern Washington University after a hiatus stemming from Covid.

AKPsi aims to develop principled business leaders by offering students an opportunity to build professional skills, expand professional networks and enrich their overall university experience. The organization, founded more than a century ago at New York University, boasts 263 chapters with 263,966 members nationwide.

EWU’s chapter is inviting both undergraduate and graduate students, in every area of study, to join. Membership is open to those studying in-person in Cheney or Spokane, as well as to those studying online.

Juliet Hochheiser, program specialist for the Schools of Business & Professional Accounting, is serving as adviser to the organization.

Hochheiser says Alpha Kappa Psi members gain access to leadership retreats, professional education certificates, scholarships, networking events, the Business Edge newsletter and podcast resources.

“From its Bridge to Brotherhood leadership training to career-focused events such as Elevate and Accelerate, AKPsi empowers students to grow, lead and thrive in their academic and professional journeys,” Hochheiser says.

Alyson Rode, student engagement administrator for the College of Professional Programs, says AKPsi offers yet another way for students to develop marketable skills.

“We’re doing career-connected learning this fall,” Rode says, adding that this aligns with those efforts.

AKPsi will be hosting a series of recruitment events through Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, that include a guest speaker from the business world, volunteer opportunities in the community, and the chance to learn about finances from Ali Rolstad, a financial educator with Global Credit Union who is president of AKPsi.

Students are welcome to come and meet the executive board members and learn what AKPsi is all about.

For more details and event times, visit the Alpha Kappa Psi EagleSync page or contact AKPsi advisor, Juliet Hochheiser at jhochheiser@ewu.edu or 509.828.1251.