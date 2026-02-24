Archaeological & Historical Services to cease operations

Eastern Washington University has determined that its Archaeological and Historical Services (AHS) department is no longer financially viable and has made the difficult decision to close it at the end of June.

The department, which contracts with government agencies and tribal governments throughout the Northwest to preserve archaeological and historical resources, is finishing its final projects while winding down operations in the coming months.

Amanda Reedy, interim dean of the EWU College of Professional Programs, says the program employs six people and will gradually reduce staff in the coming months as projects are completed.

“Since 1980, Archaeological and Historical Services has honored our region’s past while serving its present,” Reedy says. “We close this chapter with profound appreciation for the expertise, care and community commitment that have defined their work for more than four decades.”

Christopher Cassarino, director of EWU’s Archaeological and Historical Services, says, “AHS worked alongside multiple governmental agencies and private contractors to provide exceptional cultural resources management services, becoming a trusted advocate for the protection of tribal heritage throughout the four-state Northwest. The body of literature created is vast and commonly consulted today.”

Located in Isle Hall on the Cheney campus, AHS has operated as a self-supporting unit under the umbrella of the College of Professional Programs, but it isn’t connected to an academic program. Through the years, AHS has worked with more than 30 municipalities, 10 state government departments, five tribes, and more than a dozen federal agencies, among others.