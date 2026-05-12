Carmen Ann Nezat to Receive 2026 Trustees’ Medal

Carmen Ann Nezat, PhD, a professor of geosciences and environmental science at Eastern Washington University, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Trustees’ Medal.

Nezat, who holds a doctorate in geological sciences, was selected based on multiple nomination letters submitted by faculty, staff and former students.

Colleagues praised her as a gifted environmental scientist who provides students with hands-on experience researching concentrations of toxic metals in soil, water and air. This field is increasingly important as these contaminants are linked to heightened risks of cognitive defects, cancer and kidney disease.

Camille McNeeley, a professor of biology, says Nezat excels at engaging community partners while mentoring dozens of students in rigorous laboratory techniques.

“These students have gone on to use their strong technical skills in a variety of federal, state, local and tribal management agencies, as well as environmental consulting groups,” McNeeley notes in her nomination letter, adding that Nezat’s high standards are reflected in the professional success of her mentees.

Among those mentees is Christa Riley, a 2017 graduate with bachelor’s degrees in environmental science and geology. Riley credits a research project and subsequent paper published in Applied Geochemistry for opening professional doors.

“This work set the foundation for my current role as a project manager for Spokane County Stormwater Utility,” says Riley, who now works on stormwater treatment, including policy and large-scale infrastructure.

“Most students do not have the opportunity to work on a research project and co-author a paper in their undergraduate studies,” Riley says.

Since joining EWU as an assistant professor in 2007, Nezat has risen to the rank of full professor and served as the director of the interdisciplinary Environmental Science Program. Throughout her career, she has authored dozens of research papers and secured numerous successful grant awards.

Nezat currently serves as the principal investigator for a National Science Foundation grant of more than $750,000. The funding covers the cost of a scanning electron microscope (SEM), accessory equipment, consumables, and a technician. Some of the research will involve plants, lichens and contaminated soils.

The SEM will be used by multiple EWU departments and community partners, including the U.S. Geological Survey and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, and for K-12 outreach.

Nigel Davies, instructional technician for geosciences, highlighted Nezat’s diverse, real-world research that examined the Spokane River and its watershed, impacted vegetation in riverbanks and on the Palouse prairie, water chemistry at Mount St. Helens, calcium concentration in Washington lakes (invasive mussel studies), and airborne particulate pollution.

“All of this work is conducted alongside EWU students — primarily undergraduates — providing them with hands-on experience and preparing them to make meaningful contributions to environmental science,” Davies says.

Former student Ted M. Uecker, now a hydrogeologist and cleanup project manager for the Washington State Department of Ecology, recalls working with Nezat to analyze heavy metals in Spokane-area soil and surface water. Uecker presented this research at the 2014 Geological Society of America conference before co-authoring a 2017 publication in Applied Geosciences.

“I truly believe I would not be where I am in my career without Dr. Nezat’s guidance,” Uecker says. “I believe she is deserving of all accolades for her past, current and future mentorship of students at EWU.”