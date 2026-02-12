Communication Studies to Launch AI Course for Spring

The Eastern Washington University Communication Studies Program is preparing to launch a new course called “Speaking the Language of AI” to help students better compete in a rapidly evolving job market.

Susan “Sue” Stearns, a professor of communication studies, said she was inspired to advocate for AI courses after reading business news regarding employment trends. The articles illustrated a gap in AI skills among college graduates and desired qualifications for employers. The value of AI skills in getting hired was recently highlighted in this CBS News article.

“I’m constantly seeing, for the last six months to a year, [employer] comments that students don’t know—or graduates don’t know—how to use AI,” Stearns said.

The new 3-credit course, CMST 396, will be taught online and launches this spring quarter. It is designed as a prerequisite aimed at helping students gain foundational, in-demand skills to boost their employability and productivity.

After getting approval from Peter Shields, chair of communication studies, Stearns recruited several adjunct faculty members with expertise in using AI for instruction and professional projects. A detailed plan was supported by College of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Michelle DenBeste and received final approval from Provost Lorenzo Smith.

Stearns, who is motivated to help students succeed despite not considering herself an AI guru, is thrilled with the team of professionals who will teach the AI courses, including:

Kim Davis: Known for promoting inclusion and belonging through previous work at EWU, Davis has taught courses covering human resources, compensation administration, organizational communication and more.

Andrea Parrish: A business owner who has taught digital marketing, social media management and automation.

Sherie Lynn Betances-Vela: An instructor in public speaking, intercultural communication and professional impression management.

Hannah Seagrave Kasik: An instructor in organizational communication and leadership who has developed training videos.

Classes are capped at 25 students to ensure timely feedback. Depending on enrollment, multiple sessions may be offered. “We’re going to take everyone who comes,” Stearns said.

The introductory course covers the differences between large language models (LLMs) and generative AI. The team is also developing advanced courses for the 2026-27 academic year that will focus on applied technical skills, such as content creation with Canva with AI enhancing the final product.

Stearns emphasized that students working for nonprofits or small companies need to know how to use accessible tools rather than expensive enterprise software. Along with giving Eagles an edge in hiring, this AI “bridge to the workplace” will help graduates manage heavy workloads as many of today’s companies operate with leaner staffing.

Stearns message to students: “We think it will make you viable in the job market. You’ll pass through your interviews and will be more likely to find yourself to be an effective employee,”

To register for Speaking the Language of AI, look through the course catalog for CMST 396.

**Thank you to Kaitlyn Downing for designing the graphic.