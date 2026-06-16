EWU News

Kudos to the Class of 2026!

The Eastern Washington University Cheney campus hosted two days of Commencement to honor graduates earning degrees from its four colleges.

Six ceremonies conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while showcasing the accomplishments of students who went above and beyond to become Eagles4Life.

Throughout the two days, Eastern employees stepped up to volunteer, ensuring that things went smoothly and that the ceremonies were memorable for the graduating Eagles.

EWU President Shari McMahan encouraged graduates to continue that extra effort into the future.

EWU President Shari McMahan speaking at a the podium.
EWU President Shari McMahan shares some inspirational words about making a difference.

“Looking at you here today, I can’t stress enough that your success will be a series of choices,” McMahan said. “That is where excellence lives, not in perfection but in persistence. So, wherever your journey takes you next, remember that the greatest impact often begins with the smallest acts.”

Throughout the course of the ceremonies, Provost Lorenzo Smith announced the conferment of emeritus status on professors Brian Houser, physics; Natalie Kusz, creative writing; Vincent Pascal, finance and marketing; Dale Lindekugel, sociology; Andres Plamondon, music; Arthur DiMarco, RIDE program; Robert Potter, education; Susan Ruby, psychology.

During the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences commencement, EWU bestowed an honorary doctorate degree on Jess Walter, an alumnus who went on to become a best-selling author with a dozen published books and numerous awards under his belt.

Jess Walter getting hooded by Urial Iniquez.
Jess Walter receives his honorary hood from EWU Trustee Urial Iniguez.

His eloquent 5-minute address encouraged graduates to become lifelong learners.

“You can leave campus, stop paying tuition, move away if you must, but don’t ever leave the frame of mind where your curiosity is stronger than your opinions,” Walter told the graduates.

“Don’t quit asking questions and seeking knowledge, in fact keep studying life as if there will be a quiz on Monday.”

Here’s introducing some of our 2026 grads:

At age 75, Donald “Don” De Santis is the perfect example of a lifelong learner, earning a Master of Arts in History and receiving the program’s 2026 Outstanding Student Award.

Five decades ago, after earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola Marymount University, De Santis was embarking on graduate studies to become a history professor when a department chair advised him to change direction and pursue a master’s in business due to a lack of teaching jobs in higher education.

After earning master’s degrees in business and tax law, De Santis became an accomplished tax consultant who worked for top companies and, also, shared his knowledge while serving as an assistant professor at Saint Martin’s and Seattle universities and later as an adjunct professor at Golden Gate University, teaching tax law in Seattle and online.

Don De Santis celebrates earning his degree with his wife and grandson.
Don De Santis celebrates earning his degree with his wife, Camille, and grandson, Oliver.

As he was starting to envision the next phase of life, De Santis reconnected with his passion for history. A gig as a guest historian speaking regularly for the Rick Steves group in Edmonds transitioned into a destination speakership for five different cruise ship lines. So far, he has lectured on about 20 excursions – providing overviews of the history, art and culture of Alaska, the West Coast near Los Angeles, and Mediterranean destinations that included Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and Greece.

The passengers who attend his history lectures are a bit like students, De Santis says, and many approach him to talk more about topic – with some even inviting him to dinner.

Eastern’s online master’s program was a great fit, he says, because the faculty were knowledgable and it was personalized, interactive and enjoyable. “I have four university degrees,” De Santis shares, “and I think that maybe this was my favorite.”

Mary Boyd, a 28-year-old from Spokane, returned to college for a career pivot. After earning a bachelor’s in business administration from Eastern in 2021, Boyd decided to study Visual Communication Design. Part of the MESA program, Boyd graduated cum laude.

Faculty member Suzanne Reisemberg, electrical engineering, congratulates Mary Boyd.
Faculty member Suzanne Reisemberg, electrical engineering, congratulates Mary Boyd.

“When I walked into my first quarter as a design student – and seeing all the people around me and talking to the people I knew ‘this is it, these are my people.’”

Hands-on projects designing posters for the Women Helping Women Fund fundraiser gala and signs for National Parks in San Juan Islands were particularly rewarding, she says.

About returning to school, Boyd says, “The time is going to pass anyway, and you are never to old to go after you want in life. ”

Ashely Grace Ogle, 24, earned a Master of Science in Biology. While working with the Prairie Restoration Project as a biology undergrad, Ogle developed a passion for the environment and continued on for graduate studies at Eastern.

Grace Ogle was greeted by her sister, who offered heartfelt congratulations.
Grace Ogle is greeted by her sister, who offers heartfelt congratulations.

“I not only wanted be a part of Eastern’s Prairie Restoration Project,” she says, “but also to contribute to all prairie restoration and conservation projects.”

Ogle collaborated with geosciences to map her research, while also working as the graduate biology liaison for faculty.

Ogle hopes to work in conservation genetics, applying her knowledge to other species in the region that are becoming rare and endangered.

In wrapping up five years at Eastern, Ogle says, “I’m just so thankful for the family I’ve built here.”

Jessica Clemons accomplished something quite remarkable: earning a degree while raising four children as a single mom.

Jessica Clemons received enthusiastic congrats from her mom and "bonus sister."
Jessica Clemons receives enthusiastic congrats from her mom and honorary sister.

Clemons earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with a minor in environmental sustainability education. For her minor and capstone, Clemons created K-5 learning modules focused on the Prairie Restoration Project and supported by an extensive learning library.

The accomplishment of graduating “means so much more to me now that I’ve done what I’ve done to have been able to do it with all of my kids,” she says.  (Read this Inside EWU story to learn why Clemons credits supportive family, faculty and scholarship donors with helping her realize success.)

Jayden Nguyen, a 22-year-old from Spokane, earned his bachelor’s in business administration. Nguyen, who juggled classes with working in his family business, plans to open a new café.

Jayden Nguyen's parents, sister and girlfriend shared their congratulations for his accomplishments.
Jayden Nguyen’s parents, sister and girlfriend share their congratulations for his accomplishments.

“I’ve learned a lot of teamwork skills here. My time with fellow students has changed me a lot and showed me how people can have different views and approach things in a different way,” Nguyen says.

Nguyen appreciates the relationships he built at Eastern, saying, “The students and faculty are very nice. There’s a lot of professors who will go out of their way to help students.”

Collin Davis, a 22-year-old Outdoor Recreation Leadership graduate, stood out with a set of yellow Swoop talons sticking out under his graduation robe.

Collin Davis, who served as one of the Swoop mascots over the past four years, celebrates graduation with a fellow Swoop.
Collin Davis, who served as one of the Swoop mascots, celebrates graduation with a fellow Swoop.

“I was Swoop for four years and it was an amazing experience,’ Davis says. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. It was the best part of college for sure.”

As an incoming freshman, Davis, who’d been a mascot at his high school, decided to try out for the role of Swoop.

“I can flip and tumble. I can do all that, so they were like, ‘That’s a big up,” Davis says. Since dance moves are part of the gig, he took some lessons.

Davis, who also worked at the URC climbing wall and was part of EWU’s CREW club, met his girlfriend, Lily Redbert, a 21-year-old senior in the Dental Hygiene program at Eastern. (Many of Redbert’s classmates were awarded their degrees at the CHSPH semester program commencement in May.)

Davis’ favorite Swoop memories include attending the Big Sky Conference during big wins for basketball and getting too many hugs to count.

“I think my favorite part of the job was interacting with the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces,” says Davis.

Rama Bah will celebrate her 21st birthday in July having already earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, pre-law.

Rama Bah's family traveled from the west side of the state to cheer and congratulate her.
Rama Bah’s family traveled from the west side of the state to cheer and congratulate her.

After taking a gap year to study for the Law School Admission Test, Bah plans to apply to law schools. Her areas of interest include immigration, international, and family law.

“My family is from Gambia, so I’ve dealt with immigration and all of that stuff. So, it’s close to my heart,” Bah says.

Bah, who transferred into Eastern with two years of Running Start credits, took just a year and a half to earn her degree. During that short time, she was appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson to the role of student trustee. While serving as trustee, Bah took the helm of Eastern’s Black Student Union (BSU) as president, and was also a member and executive of Gamma Phi Beta.

Bah says attending Eastern has been a great experience because of the people – including professors, bosses, students and “everyone I’ve met, honestly.”

Serving as a conduit for student voices as trustee and watching BSU involvement grow as the club president was particularly rewarding, Bah says.

“I love Eastern. I think everyone should give this school a chance. I’m glad I did and I’m going to be an Eag for life.”

Here is a gallery of photos from Commencement 2026:

A group of new grads holding up the EWU Alumni cards.
University leadership bestowing emeritus status on a professor.
Three grads, seating in their caps and gowns, smiling,
Uriel Iniguez speaking at the podium.
Amanda Reedy speaking at the podium.
Two fraternity brothers with several classmates.
Red headed graduate excited and holding her tassel on her hat.
Graduate smiling.
Two graduates, one wearing a Native American studies stole and smiling.
Lorenzo Smith on stage in regalia and clapping.
Student walking with Swoop and holding up his empty diploma cover.
Two graduates smiling.
Lea Jarnagin wearing roles and walking and smiling.
Excited student holding diploma case.
President shaking hands with faculty member awarded emeritus status.
Student wearing colorful lei and student athlete banner smiles while holding his diploma.
Grad hugs a professor after getting her diploma case.
Row of students in caps and gowns seated with Swoop laying across seats in the row in front.
Student holding diploma case and smiling.
Three grads with the one in the center smiling.
Graduate shaking the hand of the professor.
Two graduates laughing.
Graduate smiling.
Graduate smiling, holding diploma case.
Student hugging a faculty members while holding diploma case.
Student pointing to audience and smiling.
Student shaking the hand of a professor while holding his diploma case.
Student smiling while being greeted by faculty.
Graduate smiling while holding her diploma above her head.
Graduate smiling.
Three graduates seated. One is waving while showing her diploma case.
Graduate with decorated cap and huge smile waving.
Gradaute smiling.
Graduates clapping.
Graduates exiting the Reese Court building after graduating.
Student with a purple flower lei smiling.