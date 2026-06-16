The Eastern Washington University Cheney campus hosted two days of Commencement to honor graduates earning degrees from its four colleges.

Six ceremonies conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees while showcasing the accomplishments of students who went above and beyond to become Eagles4Life.

Throughout the two days, Eastern employees stepped up to volunteer, ensuring that things went smoothly and that the ceremonies were memorable for the graduating Eagles.

EWU President Shari McMahan encouraged graduates to continue that extra effort into the future.

“Looking at you here today, I can’t stress enough that your success will be a series of choices,” McMahan said. “That is where excellence lives, not in perfection but in persistence. So, wherever your journey takes you next, remember that the greatest impact often begins with the smallest acts.”

Throughout the course of the ceremonies, Provost Lorenzo Smith announced the conferment of emeritus status on professors Brian Houser, physics; Natalie Kusz, creative writing; Vincent Pascal, finance and marketing; Dale Lindekugel, sociology; Andres Plamondon, music; Arthur DiMarco, RIDE program; Robert Potter, education; Susan Ruby, psychology.

During the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences commencement, EWU bestowed an honorary doctorate degree on Jess Walter, an alumnus who went on to become a best-selling author with a dozen published books and numerous awards under his belt.

His eloquent 5-minute address encouraged graduates to become lifelong learners.

“You can leave campus, stop paying tuition, move away if you must, but don’t ever leave the frame of mind where your curiosity is stronger than your opinions,” Walter told the graduates.

“Don’t quit asking questions and seeking knowledge, in fact keep studying life as if there will be a quiz on Monday.”

Here’s introducing some of our 2026 grads:

At age 75, Donald “Don” De Santis is the perfect example of a lifelong learner, earning a Master of Arts in History and receiving the program’s 2026 Outstanding Student Award.

Five decades ago, after earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola Marymount University, De Santis was embarking on graduate studies to become a history professor when a department chair advised him to change direction and pursue a master’s in business due to a lack of teaching jobs in higher education.

After earning master’s degrees in business and tax law, De Santis became an accomplished tax consultant who worked for top companies and, also, shared his knowledge while serving as an assistant professor at Saint Martin’s and Seattle universities and later as an adjunct professor at Golden Gate University, teaching tax law in Seattle and online.

As he was starting to envision the next phase of life, De Santis reconnected with his passion for history. A gig as a guest historian speaking regularly for the Rick Steves group in Edmonds transitioned into a destination speakership for five different cruise ship lines. So far, he has lectured on about 20 excursions – providing overviews of the history, art and culture of Alaska, the West Coast near Los Angeles, and Mediterranean destinations that included Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and Greece.

The passengers who attend his history lectures are a bit like students, De Santis says, and many approach him to talk more about topic – with some even inviting him to dinner.

Eastern’s online master’s program was a great fit, he says, because the faculty were knowledgable and it was personalized, interactive and enjoyable. “I have four university degrees,” De Santis shares, “and I think that maybe this was my favorite.”

Mary Boyd, a 28-year-old from Spokane, returned to college for a career pivot. After earning a bachelor’s in business administration from Eastern in 2021, Boyd decided to study Visual Communication Design. Part of the MESA program, Boyd graduated cum laude.

“When I walked into my first quarter as a design student – and seeing all the people around me and talking to the people I knew ‘this is it, these are my people.’”

Hands-on projects designing posters for the Women Helping Women Fund fundraiser gala and signs for National Parks in San Juan Islands were particularly rewarding, she says.

About returning to school, Boyd says, “The time is going to pass anyway, and you are never to old to go after you want in life. ”

Ashely Grace Ogle, 24, earned a Master of Science in Biology. While working with the Prairie Restoration Project as a biology undergrad, Ogle developed a passion for the environment and continued on for graduate studies at Eastern.

“I not only wanted be a part of Eastern’s Prairie Restoration Project,” she says, “but also to contribute to all prairie restoration and conservation projects.”

Ogle collaborated with geosciences to map her research, while also working as the graduate biology liaison for faculty.

Ogle hopes to work in conservation genetics, applying her knowledge to other species in the region that are becoming rare and endangered.

In wrapping up five years at Eastern, Ogle says, “I’m just so thankful for the family I’ve built here.”

Jessica Clemons accomplished something quite remarkable: earning a degree while raising four children as a single mom.

Clemons earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with a minor in environmental sustainability education. For her minor and capstone, Clemons created K-5 learning modules focused on the Prairie Restoration Project and supported by an extensive learning library.

The accomplishment of graduating “means so much more to me now that I’ve done what I’ve done to have been able to do it with all of my kids,” she says. (Read this Inside EWU story to learn why Clemons credits supportive family, faculty and scholarship donors with helping her realize success.)

Jayden Nguyen, a 22-year-old from Spokane, earned his bachelor’s in business administration. Nguyen, who juggled classes with working in his family business, plans to open a new café.

“I’ve learned a lot of teamwork skills here. My time with fellow students has changed me a lot and showed me how people can have different views and approach things in a different way,” Nguyen says.

Nguyen appreciates the relationships he built at Eastern, saying, “The students and faculty are very nice. There’s a lot of professors who will go out of their way to help students.”

Collin Davis, a 22-year-old Outdoor Recreation Leadership graduate, stood out with a set of yellow Swoop talons sticking out under his graduation robe.

“I was Swoop for four years and it was an amazing experience,’ Davis says. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. It was the best part of college for sure.”

As an incoming freshman, Davis, who’d been a mascot at his high school, decided to try out for the role of Swoop.

“I can flip and tumble. I can do all that, so they were like, ‘That’s a big up,” Davis says. Since dance moves are part of the gig, he took some lessons.

Davis, who also worked at the URC climbing wall and was part of EWU’s CREW club, met his girlfriend, Lily Redbert, a 21-year-old senior in the Dental Hygiene program at Eastern. (Many of Redbert’s classmates were awarded their degrees at the CHSPH semester program commencement in May.)

Davis’ favorite Swoop memories include attending the Big Sky Conference during big wins for basketball and getting too many hugs to count.

“I think my favorite part of the job was interacting with the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces,” says Davis.

Rama Bah will celebrate her 21st birthday in July having already earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, pre-law.

After taking a gap year to study for the Law School Admission Test, Bah plans to apply to law schools. Her areas of interest include immigration, international, and family law.

“My family is from Gambia, so I’ve dealt with immigration and all of that stuff. So, it’s close to my heart,” Bah says.

Bah, who transferred into Eastern with two years of Running Start credits, took just a year and a half to earn her degree. During that short time, she was appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson to the role of student trustee. While serving as trustee, Bah took the helm of Eastern’s Black Student Union (BSU) as president, and was also a member and executive of Gamma Phi Beta.

Bah says attending Eastern has been a great experience because of the people – including professors, bosses, students and “everyone I’ve met, honestly.”

Serving as a conduit for student voices as trustee and watching BSU involvement grow as the club president was particularly rewarding, Bah says.

“I love Eastern. I think everyone should give this school a chance. I’m glad I did and I’m going to be an Eag for life.”

Here is a gallery of photos from Commencement 2026: