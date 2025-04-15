Eagle 1 News

April 2025

Dear Eagle Family and Friends,

Spring has finally arrived and, with it, a renewed energy across campus. The sun is shining and our magnificent cherry blossoms are giving campus a stunning display of color. Our students, many of whom have commencement in their sights, are diving into spring quarter with focus and determination. I’m so proud of the momentum we’re seeing; progress that is fueled by the generosity, grit, and heart of our incredible EWU community.

On April 3, we celebrated Eastern’s 143rd birthday with our annual Giving Joy Day — 1,882 minutes of gratitude, delicious birthday cupcakes and joyful moments from all of our proud EWU supporters. We were especially honored to have Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, Spokane County Commissioner Al French, and Cheney Mayor Chris Grover all proclaim April 3 as Giving Joy Day across the region. It was great to have each of them affirm EWU’s long-standing contributions to the region’s workforce through our commitment to providing an affordable, impactful and transformational education for students that leads to in-demand careers.

It was an overwhelmingly positive day, and thanks to the hard work of our Advancement team and their passion for telling Eastern’s story, we soared past all expectations to have one of the most successful fundraising days in university history. Students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters raised an astonishing $910,554.12 in gifts, pledges, and planned giving — far surpassing our $550,000 goal. More than 368 donors contributed to over 40 funds that support critical areas such as student scholarships, emergency assistance, applied learning and innovative initiatives like the Prairie Restoration Project.

Our community came together — online, over the phone and in person — to uplift our students and reaffirm our shared mission. The outpouring of generosity brought joy, opportunity and hope to our students. Giving doesn’t just happen on one day though, and if you want to join us in building the future, please visit ewu.edu/buildourfuture.

Our students continue to lead and impress on the national stage. I’m thrilled to share that a team of EWU Cybersecurity students recently took second place in the National Cyber Games Invitational! Competing against elite teams from across the country, our “Cyber Defenders” showed not only technical excellence but also leadership, collaboration and innovation. Their success is a testament to the quality of our applied learning experiences and the outstanding faculty who are helping prepare the next generation of digital security experts. Go Eags!

Looking ahead, we have much to be excited about. Whether it’s Commencement just around the corner, our continued investment in student success, or the many achievements yet to be celebrated, I know one thing for sure: it’s always a great day to be an Eagle.

Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University

Office of the President

214 Showalter Hall

Cheney, WA 99004

Phone: 509.359.2371 Web: ewu.edu/president